TPCC president slams K Chandrasekhar Rao on change to IPC 506

Warangal: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would spend the rest of his life in jail if lying to people for votes is made a punishable offence.

Mr Reddy was speaking at a public meeting in Geesugonda on Sunday while admitting 2,000 Telugu Desam and YSRC members from Parkal constituency into the Congress fold.

Mr Reddy condemned the Chief Minister for proposing to change the provisions for the application of IPC Sections 506 and 507 to enable the police to book cases without taking the court’s permission. He said that the move was to throttle criticism and muzzle Opposition parties.

He said if the rule was applied on Mr Rao, the CM would spend his life in jail for repeatedly cheating the people with his fake promises.

Mr Reddy said Mr Rao would not have need to change laws if only he had fulfilled the promises made to the people.