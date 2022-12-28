  
Nation, Politics

Veerraju flays Jagan's government for its "failure" on Kapu reservations 

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, BJP chief Somu Veerraju flayed YSR Congress MLA Perni Venkataramaiah for putting the ball in the central government’s court. Why should the Centre intervene for reservations to Kapus when the state on its own decided on reservations to Muslims, he asked. (File Photo: DC)
Vijayawada: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju has criticised the YSR Congress government, saying it did an injustice to the Kapu community by not extending them the reservation facility.

Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, the BJP chief flayed YSR Congress MLA Perni Venkataramaiah for putting the ball in the central government’s court. Why should the Centre intervene for reservations to Kapus when the state on its own decided on reservations to Muslims, he asked.

He said both the YSRC and previous Telugu Desam governments did injustice to the Kapus on this count. “They make tall promises while doing padayatras and forget these when they get power,” he said.

Veerraju warned the YSR Congress government that the BJP would raise the ruling party’s “anti-people” actions at 44,000 polling booth-level meetings in the state soon.

Tags: andhra pradesh bjp chief somu veerraju, ysr congress government, kapu community, transport minister perni venkataramaiah, telugu desam government, the bharatiya janata party (bjp), ap news, andhra pradesh news, padayatras
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


