Top BJP leaders in Telangana probe slow going of joinings in the BJP

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP is expected to push ahead with its plans of admitting leaders from the BRS and the Congress, and when this begins, a few thousand elected representatives at different levels from these parties will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the party’s joinings committee head and MLA Etala Rajendar.

This optimistic outlook was presented in a report by the committee to senior BJP leaders and national general secretaries Sunil Bansal, and Tarun Chugh at a meeting the committee had with these two leaders on the sidelines of the party’s Vistaraks meeting at a private resort at Shamirpet near the city on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and was attended among others by national secretary Arvind Menon, and senior party leaders from the state.

It was learnt that it was decided surveys on the winnability of potential

candidates for the Assembly elections in the state would play a major role in picking of candidates.

The meeting is learnt to have taken stock of the reasons for the slower than expected rate of leaders from other parties joining the BJP and it was explained by Rajendar that many of the leaders from BRS and Congress, especially at the sarpanch level, were waiting for bills to be released by the state government for works undertaken by them. Rajendar said a list of those interested in joining the BJP has been handed over to the national leaders.