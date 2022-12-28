  
Nation, Politics

Poachgate flop film turned KCR, TS into a laughing stock: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:32 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad: Terming that the poachgate scandal “scripted” by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was a flop show, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said,  "KCR, with his flop 'Farmhouse Files' film, has turned himself into a laughing stock".

Kishan Reddy told the media that even SIT officials are laughing at the Rao-scripted, directed 'film', which he described as "nothing more than a desperate attempt to deflect people's attention from the byelection in Munugode and from the inefficiency of his governance."

The Union minister further remarked that “KCR acted as if the earth was about to open up or the sky was ready to fall when he went about making up the case.” However, the High Court's decision to dismiss the SIT set up the state government and transfer the case to the CBI "is a tight slap in the face of TRS," he said, while welcoming the HC’s judgement on the case. 

"While no one cares about him, his efforts to prove his claims that attempts were being made to bring his government down have unfortunately rendered Telangana a laughingstock in the country," he said.

Slinging mud at others is a “Kalvakuntla family trait”, Kishan Reddy said, adding that by quashing the SIT, the court has “put the family in its place, just as it had in several other instances, including restoring people’s right to protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park which the TRS government had banned.”

The poachgate case had no merit and no basis, and the Chief Minister has still to justify why the police did not seize the phones of the four TRS MLAs to obtain call records. "There has also been no explanation as to why MLAs were imprisoned in Pragati Bhavan for weeks on end," he added.

To top it, one MLA in the case said there was no money involved and that there was no need for ED to question him, while another MLA appeared disoriented on the day the case was revealed and insisted that he had no idea why he was called to the farm house. “The reality is this desperate attempt to try and bring BJP into disrepute by the Kalvakuntla family has failed,” Kishan Reddy added.

Tags: poachgate case, g kishan reddy, poachgate film flop, kcr farmhouse files, kcr-scripted film, slinging mud kalvakuntla family trait, disrepute to bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


