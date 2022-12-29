  
Nation, Politics

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra from January 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 7:40 am IST
 TDP state president K Atchannaidu and other party leaders release Yuva Galam Padayatra wall posters at Central office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam seeking a return to power plans to attract the youth via the Yuva Galam  platform and said the walkathon of Nara Lokesh styled as Yuva Galam Padayatra would start on January 27.

Unveiling the posters and flags of the walkathon here on Wednesday, TD leaders said the party general secretary would get closer to the people through the padayatra.

State TD president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said Lokesh would lead the 4000-km-long padayatra through 400 days. He dared chief minister to come for an open debate on the welfare schemes.

"Let Jagan decide the venue, date and time for the open debate. I am ready with all the details to take him on the welfare programmes the TD implemented and the YSRC now. I can prove the untruths uttered by Jagan. Lokesh will not give flying kisses to the people, unlike Jagan, and he would act as the voice of the people. If any hurdle is created for Lokesh's Padayatra, the state government will be made to pay a heavy price," he warned.

Atchannaidu called upon the youth to join hands with the TD, beyond political and caste lines, to fight against this “psycho government.”

TD politburo member and former minister, Nakka Anananda Babu, said Jagan Reddy can be thrown out of power only if awareness is created among the youth about his “wrong policies”.

Another TD politburo member, Kalva Srinivasulu, said Lokesh, during his padayatra, would interact with the people to have a first-hand information on the problems being faced by them.

Former minister and another TD politburo member, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, expressed the hope that the padayatra would be a resounding success.

Ex-chairman of the AP legislative council and party's politburo member, MA Sharif said Lokesh would mingle with the people to share their problems and promise them that the TD would give a better future for the youth.

Tags: telugu desam party (tdp), mlc nara lokesh, yuva galam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


