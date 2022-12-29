  
BJP focus on TS grassroots

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 8:56 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks at the party's Vistaraks meeting on Wednesday. (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks at the party's Vistaraks meeting on Wednesday. (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)

Hyderabad: The BJP has yet again indicated that it is serious about coming to power in Telangana with the party deciding that it will hold a meeting on Thursday with its ‘Vistaraks’ from the 119 state Assembly constituencies during its ongoing meeting of full-time party workers at Shamirpet.

The two-day meeting of BJP’s vistaraks from 12 states began on Wednesday where discussions were focused on strengthening the party at the Lok Sabha constituency level.

However, with top party leaders involved in organisational activities attending the meeting, the BJP also decided that it will hold a session for its vistaraks and others from Telangana exclusively on Thursday.

According to BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy, Thursday’s meeting will also see the participation of ‘palaks’ – persons appointed as conveners to ensure smooth functioning of constituency-wise vistaraks, conveners, as well as the state’s parliamentary constituency in-charges.

Reddy said that the Vistaraks’ meeting was inaugurated by the national general secretary Sunil Bansal. Among those who attended included the state in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and BJP parliamentary board member Dr. K. Laxman and national vice-president D.K. Aruna.

The party’s strengthening measures were discussed at a meeting of its joining committee for Telangana with senior leaders. Among those who attended the meeting were Etala Rajendar, who heads the committee, Laxman, former MPs G. Vivek Venkatswamy and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Aruna, Garikapati Mohan Rao and former minister A. Chandrashekar.

He said full-time party workers from 117 Lok Sabha constituencies were  attending the meetings. “Our general secretary for organisational affairs B.L. Santosh will be attending Thursday’s meeting, ” Premender Reddy said.

...
