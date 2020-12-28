Nation Politics 28 Dec 2020 Andhra Pradesh: CM t ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh: CM to distribute house site pattas in Urandur today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 28, 2020, 5:03 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2020, 5:03 am IST
After distributing house site pattas to a few women beneficiaries, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas for eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme (Representational Image:DC)
TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas for eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency on Monday.

According to officials, after distributing house site pattas to a few women beneficiaries, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting. Prior to that, he will interact with beneficiaries and inaugurate a pylon and a model house built under the scheme.

 

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayan Swamy, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, advisor of CM visit Thalaseela Raghuram, Chittoor MP Reddeppa and MLAs B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Nawaz Basha and Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta visited the public meeting venue to oversee the arrangements on Sunday.

The ministers also held a review meeting with officials from police, health, electricity, rural water supply, roads and buildings, MEPMA, transport, panchayat and other line departments on the arrangements for the CM’s visit. They directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the people and ensuring drinking water supply and good sanitation facilities.

 

District Collector Narayan Bharata Gupta informed that around 3,760.37 acres of land, including 1,903.90 acres of government land and 1,856.47 acres of DKT/patta land, was procured across to form 1,267 housing layouts under YSR free house sites distribution scheme. A total of 2.46 lakh people will benefit from the scheme.
Elaborate security arrangements were in place at the venue by the urban police wing led by SP Avula Ramesh Reddy. Joint Collectors Veerabrahmam (development), Rajasekhar (welfare) and others were also present.

Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy to distribute house site pattas, pedalandariki illu scheme, urandur village, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


