'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's slogan for Delhi polls

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 9:13 am IST
The tenure of CM Kejriwal will end in February next year, and the polls are likely to be conducted around the same time.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its slogan "Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal" to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's "Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal".

Arvind Kejriwal has joined hands with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, which has led the election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

 

The tenure of CM Kejriwal will end in February next year, and the polls are likely to be conducted around the same time.

In 2015, the AAP came to power by bagging 67 out of 70 seats.

 

...
Tags: delhi assembly elections 2020, aap, bjp, narendra modi, prashant kishor
Location: India, Delhi


