Nation Politics 28 Dec 2019 Mamata Banerjee says ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:58 am IST
I became member of the parliament with the blessings of people: Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Cementing her fierce opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, declared that she can lay down her life, but her government would not allow any detention centre to be built in the state.

Her assertion came at a fair in Naihati of North 24 Parganas, a month after her cabinet colleague Ujjwal Biswas  announced the state government’s plans to build two detention centres  — one in New Town, and another in Bongaon, although the state correctional administration minister had ruled out its links with the NRC.

 

Allaying fears about detention centres, the Trinamul supremo attacked the BJP saying, “They talk about building detention camps. Who is in power here? It is us. I am ready to sacrifice my life but I will not allow BJP to build detention camps.”

The CM elaborated, “It could happen in Assam where BJP is in power. They are in power in Delhi. Your right exists in Delhi. But my right prevails here.”

She added, “I became member of the parliament with the blessings of people. I have been brought up in Bengal with your blessings. I can understand law and constitution well. So there is no misinterpretation.”

The Trinamul chief, who earned sharp criticism for her government’s steps to start the National Population Register, in the state, also claimed that she earlier confused NPR with the Census, which was why her government earlier kickstarted the NPR process, but later halted it  after finding out it was anti-people.

“I earlier said that the NPR would be implemented. I had then thought it to be Census. Now I hear that the entire law has been changed. Why would I then execute it? No work, that leaves the people in trouble, can be done by me or my party or my government,” she said.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, national register of citizens (nrc), detention centre
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The special task force (STF) constituted by the state government to probe into complaints of alleged malpractices by some students to take admission in the different medical colleges in the state, not investigated by CBI, has found that several others involved in the scam could not be nailed so far.

Fresh firs in Vyapam scam registered

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’

Police personnel detain a protestor taking part in a march demanding for the release of Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad and against the amended Citizenship Act, the NRC and the NPR in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: 70,000 illegal migrants untraceable



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan

Uttam Kumar Reddy fumes over denial of nod for rally

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Jagan’s authority questioned

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivas Goud for KT Rama Rao as Chief Minister

KT Rama Rao

Panel to decide criteria for municipal candidates

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham