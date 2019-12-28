Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks CBI probe on Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has on Friday decided to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations of involvement of the-then chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and several Telugu Desam former ministers and leaders in the Amaravati land purchases in the capital region based on “leaked prior information” before the official announcement of the location of a new capital for the state.

The decision was taken at an AP Cabinet meeting of the YSRC government held in the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati capital region, amidst tension due to escalating protests by local farmers of the region.

A cabinet sub-committee, headed by Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, fina-nce minister, submitted its report to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet has decided to seek a CBI inquiry on the anomalies of the alleged insider trading by TD leaders.

The cabinet sub-committee report was based on its probe into the irregularities and insider trading allegations in the capital region for the past four months. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to seek a legal opinion before referring it to the central investigating agency for investigation.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Perni Venkatara-maiah, alias Nani, minister for information, said, “the cabinet sub-committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the previous Telugu Desam government. The state will take legal opinion and then refer the matter to either the Lokayukta or go for a CBI or CB-CID inquiry.”

Naidu kin’s firm bought land in 2014

“The sub-committee report concluded that a company owned by family members of TD supremo Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the purchase of lands in July 2014. All details of the registration are available. The data of all buyers of land on the peripheries of the capital region, ahead of the official announcement on the capital in December, is with the government,” said Mr Venkatramaiah.

He said, “names of land buyers, including those who held high positions in the previous government, which includes ministers, their relatives, workers and drivers were found during the probe. The transactions took place six months before December 2014, when the location of the proposed capital was announced.”

Mr Venkatramaiah alleged that TD leaders, including ministers, had purchased lands in the names of their drivers and workers. He said that since the opposition TD had sought a probe into the allegations of insider trading, the YSRC government had decided to oblige.