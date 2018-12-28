TRS opposes triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha

When the bill was placed before the House the last time round, the TRS did not state its stand amid the din over other issues.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Thursday opposed the triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha, spelling out its stand on the matter for the first time.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader A.P. Jithender Reddy, while participating in the debate on the bill, said the government under the pretext of protecting women’s rights was messing with the integrity of the nation.

He said, “Modifying religious practices is not the purpose of this House. This bill is entirely arbitrary. We should ensure the integration of minority community into the majority, not alienate them. This bill is misconceived.”

The TRS had faced criticism during the recent Assembly elections for not spelling out its stand on triple talaq.

When the bill was placed before the House the last time round, the TRS did not state its stand amid the din over other issues. This became a weapon to the Opposition to claim that the TRS was been acting as a BJP agent.

The TRS stand on the bill also comes after the party scored a spectacular victory in the Assembly elections with the support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Asaduddin Owaisi.