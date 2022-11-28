WhatsApp feature a shot in the arm for politicians, parties

The 'community’ features facility on WhatsApp enables users to reach out to thousands of people. A maximum of 500 members can be added to one Whatsapp account. (Representative picture/PTI)

Adilabad: Leaders of the TRS, Congress and the BJP, as also sitting and former MLAs and MPs, are quick to make use of the 'community’ features facility on WhatsApp, available since this month, to enable users to reach out to thousands of people by clubbing smaller WhatsApp groups under one title.

Parties are also using WhatsApp effectively as a medium to reach out to larger masses and publicise their programmes, schemes and development works as also protests and rallies as the assembly election season is approaching.

A maximum of 500 members can be added to one Whatsapp account. Such groups can be brought under one ‘community’ platform. In one shot, information can be shared with all the groups and time can be saved in sending messages to different groups.

Sridhar of Mancherial, handling the media management of a political leader in Mancherial, said leaders and both sitting and former MLAs and MPs are effecting using the new Community features to reach out to larger numbers of people.

Social media handlers of BJP leader Suhasini Reddy of Adilabad and Mancherial TRS MLA Diwakar Rao and Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, Balka Suman of Chennur and Khanapur TRS MLA Rekha Naik created a community group recently and are spreading their own and their party’s programmes among the people.

Social and community groups are also making use of these new features. Ticket aspirants are also taking to this facility to promote themselves.

On the other hand, Congress, BJP and TRS parties enlisted social media experts to give training to their youth leaders for spreading the respective party’s messages.