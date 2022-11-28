  
Nation Politics 28 Nov 2022 WhatsApp feature a s ...
Nation, Politics

WhatsApp feature a shot in the arm for politicians, parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:03 am IST
The 'community’ features facility on WhatsApp enables users to reach out to thousands of people. A maximum of 500 members can be added to one Whatsapp account. (Representative picture/PTI)
 The 'community’ features facility on WhatsApp enables users to reach out to thousands of people. A maximum of 500 members can be added to one Whatsapp account. (Representative picture/PTI)

Adilabad: Leaders of the TRS, Congress and the BJP, as also sitting and former MLAs and MPs, are quick to make use of the 'community’ features facility on WhatsApp, available since this month, to enable users to reach out to thousands of people by clubbing smaller WhatsApp groups under one title.

Parties are also using WhatsApp effectively as a medium to reach out to larger masses and publicise their programmes, schemes and development works as also protests and rallies as the assembly election season is approaching.

A maximum of 500 members can be added to one Whatsapp account. Such groups can be brought under one ‘community’ platform. In one shot, information can be shared with all the groups and time can be saved in sending messages to different groups.

Sridhar of Mancherial, handling the media management of a political leader in Mancherial, said leaders and both sitting and former MLAs and MPs are effecting using the new Community features to reach out to larger numbers of people.

Social media handlers of BJP leader Suhasini Reddy of Adilabad and Mancherial TRS MLA Diwakar Rao and Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, Balka Suman of Chennur and  Khanapur TRS MLA Rekha Naik created a community group recently and are spreading their own and their party’s programmes among the people.

Social and community groups are also making use of these new features. Ticket aspirants are also taking to this facility to promote themselves.      
On the other hand, Congress, BJP and TRS parties enlisted social media experts to give training to their youth leaders for spreading the respective party’s messages.

...
Tags: social media, politicians, youth leaders, whatsapp, platforms, chennur, khanapur, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), congress party
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion

A railway keyman rescued a 27-year-old woman, who was about to end her life by suicide. (Representational Photo: DC)

Railway keyman rescues housewife, her daughters on the verge of committing suicide

Hectic preparations are underway for Pran Pratisha Mahotsav of 5 Jain Gods at 206 years old Dadawadi Karwan Jain Mandir. (Photo by arrangement)

Pratishta Mahotsav begins on a grand note



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong attacks PM on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor MP (PTI)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Cong accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->