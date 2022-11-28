  
Nation, Politics

TRS looks for headstart in city for 2023 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:01 am IST
The party members have decided to hold ‘atmeeya sammelans’ with the public over lunch. (File photo/DC)
Hyderabad: TRS ministers and legislators in the city are set to enter the ‘election mode’ in December, with plans afoot to hold ward-wise and constituency-wise meetings to assess public issues and address them ahead of the 2023 polls.

In the Hyderabad district unit general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday — attended by ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Muta Gopal, Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh and G. Sayanna, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha and corporators — the party members decided to hold ‘atmeeya sammelans’ with the public over lunch.

The leaders highlighted the important role such meetings played in ensuring a TRS win in the Munugode bypoll.

Addressing the media after the meeting, minister Srinivas Yadav said that no party would be able to defeat TRS in Telangana and that the party would remain in power for the next 20 years.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing central agencies to target political rivals and that the recent raids in Telangana were aimed at harassing TRS leaders.

Yadav stated that TRS would not fear such raids and it will continue to question the wrongdoings of the BJP government at the Centre.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), talasani srinivas yadav, mohd mahmood ali, mlas, ghmc, munugode bypoll, bjp-led government, political rivals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


