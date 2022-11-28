KCR plans hectic district tours in December

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will address public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet and view the progress of pending projects. (File photo/DC)

Hyderabad: A hectic schedule lies ahead for Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao as he embarks on district tours from Monday to launch development programmes and expedite pending projects.

The CM will first inspect the progress of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district, which is nearing completion, as part of an exercise to inspect pending projects and push them towards completing.

While the CM will be in Mahbubnagar on December 4 to launch development programmes, he will be in Mahabubabad and Suryapet the same month, with dates to be determined. Further, he will address public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

In June 2015, the CM laid the foundation for the Rs 29,992 crore YTPP project. The project's original completion date was October 2021, but it was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when migrant workers left to their native places.

Soon after the inspection, the CM will hold a review meeting with officials at the site and is expected to set fresh deadlines for officials to complete the project.

According to TRS sources, the CM plans to visit the districts shortly after Sankranti in January to distribute 2BHK houses to the poor. So far, construction of 1.29 lakh 2BHKs in districts other than Hyderabad has been completed of the total 2.91 lakh 2BHKs sanctioned for poor across the state.

The state government directed collectors in their respective districts to complete beneficiary selection by January 15 and make arrangements for distribution in January. Under GHMC limits, the CM will distribute 15,660 2BHK houses at Kollur built at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore.

These nine-storey apartments have been built and are ready for allotment. On January 18, the CM will also visit districts to launch Kanti Velugu, a scheme that will provide free eye screenings, surgeries, and spectacles to people from lower-income families.