  
Nation Politics 28 Nov 2022 KCR plans hectic dis ...
Nation, Politics

KCR plans hectic district tours in December

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will address public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet and view the progress of pending projects. (File photo/DC)
 Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will address public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet and view the progress of pending projects. (File photo/DC)

Hyderabad: A hectic schedule lies ahead for Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao as he embarks on district tours from Monday to launch development programmes and expedite pending projects.

The CM will first inspect the progress of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district, which is nearing completion, as part of an exercise to inspect pending projects and push them towards completing.

While the CM will be in Mahbubnagar on December 4 to launch development programmes, he will be in Mahabubabad and Suryapet the same month, with dates to be determined. Further, he will address public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

In June 2015, the CM laid the foundation for the Rs 29,992 crore YTPP project. The project's original completion date was October 2021, but it was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when migrant workers left to their native places.

Soon after the inspection, the CM will hold a review meeting with officials at the site and is expected to set fresh deadlines for officials to complete the project.

According to TRS sources, the CM plans to visit the districts shortly after Sankranti in January to distribute 2BHK houses to the poor. So far, construction of 1.29 lakh 2BHKs in districts other than Hyderabad has been completed of the total 2.91 lakh 2BHKs sanctioned for poor across the state.

The state government directed collectors in their respective districts to complete beneficiary selection by January 15 and make arrangements for distribution in January. Under GHMC limits, the CM will distribute 15,660 2BHK houses at Kollur built at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore.

These nine-storey apartments have been built and are ready for allotment. On January 18, the CM will also visit districts to launch Kanti Velugu, a scheme that will provide free eye screenings, surgeries, and spectacles to people from lower-income families.

...
Tags: cm kcr, mahbubnagar, covid-19, review meeting, telangana rashtriya samithi, 2bhk, ghmc limits, kanti velugu scheme, makar sankranti, nalgonda district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

The boy, has been undergoing blood transfusions at the same location since he was seven-months-old. Records indicate that blood from 53 people was used in transfusions for the boy. (Representative photo/ DC)

Boy suffering from thalassemia infected with HIV during blood transfusion

A railway keyman rescued a 27-year-old woman, who was about to end her life by suicide. (Representational Photo: DC)

Railway keyman rescues housewife, her daughters on the verge of committing suicide

Hectic preparations are underway for Pran Pratisha Mahotsav of 5 Jain Gods at 206 years old Dadawadi Karwan Jain Mandir. (Photo by arrangement)

Pratishta Mahotsav begins on a grand note



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong attacks PM on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Not upset or angry with anyone in party: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor MP (PTI)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Cong accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->