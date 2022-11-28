Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)

Indore: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Indore on Monday, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

The foot march started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square.

A cyclist joined the yatra here and Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party.

The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra.

In the last six days, the yatra has completed more than half of its journey in Madhya Pradesh.

The march led by Gandhi has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts in MP.