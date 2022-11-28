  
Nation Politics 28 Nov 2022 Do we require a visa ...
Nation, Politics

Do we require a visa to visit Bhainsa, asks Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Nov 28, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 1:49 am IST
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
WARANGAL: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday hit out at the TRS government for allegedly retracting the permission for his public meeting at Bhainsa and creating a hurdle at every stage of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

“Why should we not go to Bhainsa town? Do we require a visa and permission to visit Bhainsa? Is Bhainsa not situated in the Telangana state? We should see who created riots in Bhainsa, who helped the victims of the riots and who imposed illegal cases and levied the PD Act on the innocent people,” he said

Addressing mediapersons at his Karimnagar residence on Monday, Sanjay questioned the rationale behind the police not issuing permission for his rally.  He alleged that the TRS was afraid of being exposed in his speech at Bhainsa.

Following Sanjay’s arrest by the police in Korutla of Jagtial on Sunday night, he was shifted to his residence at Jyothinagar of Karimnagar on Sunday. Learning of this, BJP supporters crowded the roads leading to his residence from the morning.

Sanjay said, “Before starting the padayatra, we decided to conduct special prayers at Adelli Pochamma temple in Nirmal constituency. But the state government did not allow us to conduct prayers.”

He said that while the BJP was conducting the yatra democratically, the TRS was bent on putting the brakes.

Sanjay said that the TRS might have prevented him from entering Bhainsa but “they cannot remove me from hearts of Bhainsa people.”  

He also took a shot at the AIMIM, alleging that the TRS was favouring its leaders.

“When Praja Sangrama Yatra started from the Old City after prayers at Bhagya Laxmi temple, did any riots occur? Then, why is the TRS government fearful when the BJP wants to do a padayatra in a peaceful atmosphere?” he said.

He assured his followers of undertaking the yatra despite any hurdle posed by the TRS government.

Tags: bandi sanjay, bandi sanjay kumar, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), praja sangrama yatra, bhainsa
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


