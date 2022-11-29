Bandi launches yatra from Pochamma temple

ADELLI: The Adelli Pochamma temple in Sarangpur mandal of Nirmal was a centre of political activity on Monday, as drum beats and saffron crowds welcomed BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and his team for a special puja on Monday, ahead of the launch of Sanjay’s fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Travelling from Karimnagar, after being detained by the police, it was late in the evening when Sanjay launched his yatra after being allowed by the High Court. Sanjay decided to address supporters and party cadre near the temple, as the court order prevented them from entering Bhainsa.

Sanjay reached the temple in a vehicle driven by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. After offering prayers, Sanjay walked a short distance to mark the start of his yatra.

The Adelli Pochamma temple, located in a village that shares a border with Maharashtra, is one of the most popular temples in northern Telangana, with devotees from as far as Andhra Pradesh paying regular visits.

Senior BJP leader of Adilabad Suhasini Reddy, who was among the welcoming committee, said that this was the first time such a grand welcome was accorded to a leader at the temple.

Meanwhile, Ramarao Patel, who was slated to join the party at the public meeting in Bhainsa, also sought to be inducted into the party ranks on Monday, stating that it was an auspicious day.

Apart from Arvind, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former MP Ravinder Naik, BJP Nirmal district president Rama Devi, Adilabad district president Payal Shankar, Mohan Rao Patel, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and Ramarao Patel were present.