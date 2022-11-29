  
Nation Politics 28 Nov 2022 Anantapur tense as T ...
Nation, Politics

Anantapur tense as TD leaders protest 'abusive' comments against Naidu, Lokesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HOSKOTE NAGABHSHANAM
Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
 Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation prevailed in Anantapur after the Telugu Desam and the YSRC took out processions blaming each other in the aftermath of the “abusive” comments from Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy’s brother against TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

The TD sought stringent action against the MLA’s brother, T. Chandrasekhar Reddy under section 307 and his expulsion from Anantapur and Satya Sai districts as “he threatened to kill Lokesh”.

TD activists took out a protest rally towards the MLA’s residence in Anantapur but the police swung into action and detained the leaders. A heated argument took place between the police and the protesters. Former minister Paritala Sunitha alleged that the police provided protection for the rally by Chandrasekhar Reddy in Anantapur while cops blocked the way for the TD rally.

A team of TD state leaders led by K. Pattabhiram arrived in Anantapur to protest against the comments of the YSRC leader and they flayed the Raptadu MLA’s family.

“Facts could come out only after interrogation of Chandrasekhar Reddy as there are several others behind the threatening statement on Lokesh,” Pattabhiram said and urged the DGP to take this matter  seriously and detain Chandrasekhar Reddy.

He maintained that Chandrasekhar Reddy’s comments on Naidu made clear that the Raptadu MLA’s family along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy played a role in eliminating Paritala Ravindra.

"While Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a brief speech on protecting constitutional rights in the state, the situation was entirely different in Anantapur where a Raja Reddy Constitution is under implementation," the TD leader alleged.

Referring to the "stepping back" of industrialists from AP due to the so-called J-Tax, Pattabhiram said the Raptadu MLA’s family should be held responsible for the decision of Jockey Garment industry to cancel its plan to set up a unit in AP.

“This was due to an alleged Rs 10 crore bribe demand made by the YSRC MLA. Instead of inviting new industrialists, the Jagan-led government was unable to support even the industries developed during the TD rule in AP," he alleged.

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu demanded filing of cases against Chandrasekhar Reddy and also against the police officials who thrashed the TD cadres during the protest rally. TD leaders met Anantapur SP Fakeerappa, seeking action against the MLA’s brother.

...
Tags: telugu desam party (tdp), andhra politics, anantapur, raptadu mla t. prakash reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 29 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BJP alleges TDP, YSRC colluded for land grabbing
Anantapur collector opens IIT door for a hamali’s son
Huge response to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Anantapur

Latest From Nation

Former minister Shabbir Ali claimed on Monday that the TRS and the AIMIM wanted the Old City to remain backward. (File photo/ DC)

TRS, MIM don’t want to develop Old City: Congress

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gives a thumbs up to his supporters while leaving his office in Karimnagar after the High Court gave permission for his yatra in Nirmal on Monday. - Yelabaka Radhakrishna

Heavy forces deploy for BJP meeting in Bhainsa

Works of the Hyderabad Metro rail track in progress. (Representative photo / DC)

Airport Metro line to be reworked to cut costs

Workers climb the 125 feet, the country's tallest bronze statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at NTR Marg in Hyderabad on Monday. - Deepak Deshpande

Country's tallest statue of Ambedkar to be ready by February 2023



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Do we require a visa to visit Bhainsa, asks Bandi Sanjay

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

AAP will win more than 92 seats in Gujarat with support of women and youth: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM targets Congress, asks it to shun 'divide and rule' policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat: BJP confident, Congress slugs it out and AAP splits votes

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->