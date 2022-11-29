Anantapur tense as TD leaders protest 'abusive' comments against Naidu, Lokesh

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation prevailed in Anantapur after the Telugu Desam and the YSRC took out processions blaming each other in the aftermath of the “abusive” comments from Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy’s brother against TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

The TD sought stringent action against the MLA’s brother, T. Chandrasekhar Reddy under section 307 and his expulsion from Anantapur and Satya Sai districts as “he threatened to kill Lokesh”.

TD activists took out a protest rally towards the MLA’s residence in Anantapur but the police swung into action and detained the leaders. A heated argument took place between the police and the protesters. Former minister Paritala Sunitha alleged that the police provided protection for the rally by Chandrasekhar Reddy in Anantapur while cops blocked the way for the TD rally.

A team of TD state leaders led by K. Pattabhiram arrived in Anantapur to protest against the comments of the YSRC leader and they flayed the Raptadu MLA’s family.

“Facts could come out only after interrogation of Chandrasekhar Reddy as there are several others behind the threatening statement on Lokesh,” Pattabhiram said and urged the DGP to take this matter seriously and detain Chandrasekhar Reddy.

He maintained that Chandrasekhar Reddy’s comments on Naidu made clear that the Raptadu MLA’s family along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy played a role in eliminating Paritala Ravindra.

"While Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a brief speech on protecting constitutional rights in the state, the situation was entirely different in Anantapur where a Raja Reddy Constitution is under implementation," the TD leader alleged.

Referring to the "stepping back" of industrialists from AP due to the so-called J-Tax, Pattabhiram said the Raptadu MLA’s family should be held responsible for the decision of Jockey Garment industry to cancel its plan to set up a unit in AP.

“This was due to an alleged Rs 10 crore bribe demand made by the YSRC MLA. Instead of inviting new industrialists, the Jagan-led government was unable to support even the industries developed during the TD rule in AP," he alleged.

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu demanded filing of cases against Chandrasekhar Reddy and also against the police officials who thrashed the TD cadres during the protest rally. TD leaders met Anantapur SP Fakeerappa, seeking action against the MLA’s brother.