Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

Published Nov 28, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Owaisi asked Modi to initiate a surgical strike against China, which even MIM would support
 The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Constitution of India apparently looks like a snake to the BJP, which desires that no political party should survive.

Addressing election meetings on Friday, Owaisi said that BJP is parachuting a number of high-profile leaders to campaign in the civic body elections.

 

Giving an international touch, he said Modi went to the US to campaign for US President Donald Trump and raised the slogan ‘Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar’. Owaisi said that whoever was extended support by Modi has been unseated. Modi supported Cameron in London and Trump in the US and both of them lost power. Owaisi asked Modi to initiate a surgical strike against China, which even MIM would support.

Owaisi said the poor and middle-class sections were badly hit by policies adopted by the Modi government. People lost their lifetime thrifts due to the unwanted lockdown. The Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time. The country experienced ‘economic disaster’ due to lockdown.

 

He said due to lockdown 10 crore workers engaged in the unorganised sector became jobless and two crore salaried people lost their jobs. People are not in a position to pay school fees when they open.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that in 2014 many intellectuals opined that Modi would secure the country. “China invaded 900 kilometres into Ladakh. All of sudden he announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes and claimed that it would invalidate black money,” Owaisi said.

He said rich people were not affected due to demonetisation while poor people are subject to hardship. Likewise, farmers presumed that they would get benefits in case BJP came to power and now they realise that the party is against them. Water cannons were used on farmers who were protesting in Delhi where the temperature was as low as 10º Cesius.

 

Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said BJP leaders speak only about the existence of Pakistani and Rohingyas in Old City and surgical strike on Old City. He asked whether these actions can undermine the Chinese military, improve the unemployment situation and improve the value of the rupee.

...
