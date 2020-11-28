Many TRS leaders set to embrace BJP, says Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay claimed that the TRS government will collapse after the GHMC elections and the ruling party MLAs will join the BJP soon thereafter.

He was participating in election campaigns at Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Ramnagar division, which all come under Musheerabad Assembly constituency.

The BJP leader said that the Union government was listing the “corrupt activities” of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family and he would be jailed for those offences. He stated that after GHMC elections, Assembly byelections would be necessitated in the state.

Sanjay criticised the Chief Minister for not getting an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Hyderabad. He asked Rao why he had not visited the Bharat Biotech facility, which is near his farmhouse and why he had not reviewed the progress of Covid vaccine.

He accused the police of implementing the script given by the state government. He reminded police officials that have landed jobs in the department on individual merit and they should refrain from working as TRS cadre.

Sanjay warned Rao against creating trouble during Union home minister Amit Shah's tour to the city. He said police were troubling BJP leaders and people who are working for the party’s victory.

BJP OBC president Dr K. Laxman, former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy, Rakesh Reddy and Vikram Goud participated in the campaign.