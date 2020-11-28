The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 28 Nov 2020 Many convert GHMC po ...
Nation, Politics

Many convert GHMC polling day holiday into long weekend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 28, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Schools have declared a holiday to commemorate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and Tuesday is a holiday on account of the elections
On Saturday, many students told their teachers they could not join the online classes due to network issues as they were travelling.
 On Saturday, many students told their teachers they could not join the online classes due to network issues as they were travelling.

Hyderabad: Upset with political parties for not fulfilling their demands and losing interest in the municipal elections, many voters have decided to convert the voting day holiday on Tuesday, December 1, into  long weekend and escape from the city.

The offices of IT companies, medical and pharmaceutical firms and other organisations have received leave applications for Monday. Only the sales personnel who have to meet month-end targets will be at work.

 

Schools have declared a holiday to commemorate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and Tuesday is a holiday on account of the elections.

Families have tied up these two holidays with the weekend to journey outside the city. Long road trips, adventure resorts and outings have been planned; the weather has been pleasant and the water bodies are brimming with water.

On Saturday, many students told their teachers they could not join the online classes due to network issues as they were travelling. When the teachers contacted the parents, they found that the families had left on a holiday.

 

B.V. Raju, a techie, said, “There is no party that is talking about dealing with the city’s issues. Every part of the city has its own problems. In Madhapur and HiTec City areas, the water woes begin in January. Is anyone talking about resolving this problem? Why should we vote for any party?”

People in the Old City and Secunderabad too say that that their complaints regarding roads, drainage, sewers, infrastructure and encroached lakes are not attended to.

M.A. Jaffery, a businessman from the Old City, asked, “We do not find any political party working for the development of the Old City. Why should we vote in these elections.”

 

Many of those who are leaving the city for the weekend or have decided to stay at home are being asked to queue up and use the NOTA option. They are not interested. stating that it is of no use.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, few senior citizens are expected to be seen at the polling booths.

Given their conditions, it is only the middle-aged and young who will opt for voting on Tuesday. Analysts state that these are constant warning signals from people that they are not happy with the political leaders. Will absenteeism help in better governance, is the question.

 

...
Tags: ghmc polls extended weekend, holiday on monday guru nanak jayanti on tuesday ghmc, ghmc polls families leave on holiday, ghmc polls nota
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

As many as 1,597 villages/towns in 124 mandals were affected while six villages suffered inundation due to floods.

Cyclone Nivar claims eight lives in AP

Regarding the CM’s public meeting, Revanth Reddy said that the people had got to see him after a long time, and they would next see him after three years.

TRS leaders grabbing park land, constructing illegal structure on Musi bed: Revanth

Voters feel the promises made in the manifestoes of each party are far off from what is achievable at the level of corporators.

Youth disappointed; wishes for real issues to be addressed in elections

Yogi appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for BJP and be assured of a more vibrant Hyderabad in the days ahead.

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham