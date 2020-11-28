KCR urges people to vote for TRS to safeguard Hyderabad

KCR wanted people to think about how a leader responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions.

HYDERABAD: Urging the people to support the TRS, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said, “This is the time to save, to build and take pride in presenting Hyderabad to the world as we have been doing.”

Addressing a massive public meeting at LB Stadium, on which the TRS has laid great hope, Chandrashekar Rao said, “It is a great historical place. Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad this time to create havoc here.”

Asking the people if they would vote for such forces, he said, “Are we going to lose our peace? What about the future of our children? Please think, we may not be there but our children will be here. I appeal to all, particularly the intellectual community, to please rise, educate, come stand in the queue and vote for the TRS, which is progressive party.”

He said: “This is to save Hyderabad, our history and its peace. I ask all professionals, particularly from the IT sector, engineers, lawyers, doctors, and everyone whether we want the same peaceful Hyderabad to continue? Do we want law and order to be maintained? What people are talking outside, you are watching.”

“They’re shamelessly talking about their divisive proposal which is a very dangerous one. This is not at all desirable in a city that has been cosmopolitan for centuries.”

Assuring that the TRS is committed to implementing all the promises made in its manifesto, he said supplying 24-hour drinking water to each household is his dream. He assured distribution of Rs 10,000 to the flood-affected families who had not received aid, from December 7. He promised to develop Hyderabad as a word class city by allocating Rs 10,000 crore each year.

In his opening remarks, he said that the TRS had displayed political maturity, embracing all those who came to Hyderabad. There had been no regional or communal trouble, he noted.

He wanted people to think about how a leader responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions. “They should also consider the developmental plans, agenda and other issues before they take any decision.”

Rao said, “There were debates, discussions, fears and rumours about how the state will shape up after it comes into existence. We achieved statehood after 14 years of struggle, and have now come up with several novel initiatives and programmes for the welfare of the people,”

He said the government began uninterrupted supply of power within seven months of coming to power. “There is no need for inverters, stabilisers, converters or generators. It was our first major achievement.” He said the state today topped per capita power consumption. The Chief Minister also listed other schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyan Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and the irrigation projects.