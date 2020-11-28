The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 28 Nov 2020 KCR urges people to ...
Nation, Politics

KCR urges people to vote for TRS to safeguard Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Rao said some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad this time to create havoc in the city
KCR wanted people to think about how a leader responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions.
 KCR wanted people to think about how a leader responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions.

HYDERABAD: Urging the people to support the TRS, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said, “This is the time to save, to build and take pride in presenting Hyderabad to the world as we have been doing.”

Addressing a massive public meeting at LB Stadium, on which the TRS has laid great hope, Chandrashekar Rao said, “It is a great historical place. Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad this time to create havoc here.”

 

Asking the people if they would vote for such forces, he said, “Are we going to lose our peace? What about the future of our children? Please think, we may not be there but our children will be here. I appeal to all, particularly the intellectual community, to please rise, educate, come stand in the queue and vote for the TRS, which is progressive party.”

He said: “This is to save Hyderabad, our history and its peace. I ask all professionals, particularly from the IT sector, engineers, lawyers, doctors, and everyone whether we want the same peaceful Hyderabad to continue? Do we want law and order to be maintained? What people are talking outside, you are watching.”

 

“They’re shamelessly talking about their divisive proposal which is a very dangerous one. This is not at all desirable in a city that has been cosmopolitan for centuries.”

Assuring that the TRS is committed to implementing all the promises made in its manifesto, he said supplying 24-hour drinking water to each household is his dream. He assured distribution of Rs 10,000 to the flood-affected families who had not received aid, from December 7. He promised to develop Hyderabad as a word class city by allocating Rs 10,000 crore each year.

 

In his opening remarks, he said that the TRS had displayed political maturity, embracing all those who came to Hyderabad. There had been no regional or communal trouble, he noted.

He wanted people to think about how a leader responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions. “They should also consider the developmental plans, agenda and other issues before they take any decision.”

Rao said, “There were debates, discussions, fears and rumours about how the state will shape up after it comes into existence. We achieved statehood after 14 years of struggle, and have now come up with several novel initiatives and programmes for the welfare of the people,”

 

He said the government began uninterrupted supply of power within seven months of coming to power. “There is no need for inverters, stabilisers, converters or generators. It was our first major achievement.” He said the state today topped per capita power consumption. The Chief Minister also listed other schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyan Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and the irrigation projects.

 

...
Tags: kcr trs progressive party, kcr divisive politics hyderabad, trs government uninterrupted power supply, kcr lb stadium public meeting, kcr public meeting hyderabad ghmc polls


Latest From Nation

As many as 1,597 villages/towns in 124 mandals were affected while six villages suffered inundation due to floods.

Cyclone Nivar claims eight lives in AP

Regarding the CM’s public meeting, Revanth Reddy said that the people had got to see him after a long time, and they would next see him after three years.

TRS leaders grabbing park land, constructing illegal structure on Musi bed: Revanth

Voters feel the promises made in the manifestoes of each party are far off from what is achievable at the level of corporators.

Youth disappointed; wishes for real issues to be addressed in elections

Yogi appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for BJP and be assured of a more vibrant Hyderabad in the days ahead.

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham