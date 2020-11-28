The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 28 Nov 2020 It’s not a gal ...
Nation, Politics

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2020, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 9:53 am IST
Nadda claimed that the WHO appreciated the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre which is implemented successfully for poor people
Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.
 Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Hyderabad: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family were looting Telangana state. MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in an “unholy alliance” with the TRS to loot the state, he said.

Nadda was speaking at a meeting of intellectuals under the slogan ‘Change Hyderabad’ here after his road show in Kothapet. He alleged that the Chief Minister was getting commission from the Kaleshwaram project construction which he had redesigned and pushed up the cost to Rs 1 lakh crore.

 

Nadda was confident that the BJP would win the GHMC elections. “It’s not a galli election, it’s an election with 74 lakh voters in Hyderabad covering five Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP will take the lead and win the election,” Nadda said, in response to criticism by minister K.T. Rama Rao to the BJP fielding Union ministers for a civic body election.

Nadda said that the people of the country had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had given him a second term. In the recent Dubbak bypoll, the BJP had performed well and even got 38 per cent of votes in the rural areas. All this pointed to increased BJP support and a win for the party.

 

On Covid, Nadda said that the precautions put in place by the Prime Minister had worked well; even European countries had failed to control Covid cases though they had the latest technology.

He stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day. Sixteen thousand labs were established for Covid.

Nadda announced that 3 lakh ventilators are in the manufacturing stage and would be delivered to hospitals across the country.

He claimed that the World Health Organisation had appreciated the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre which is implemented successfully for poor people. However, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had not implemented it in Telangana state, he noted.

 

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, party state president Bandi Sanjay kumar and other leaders participated in the meeting.

...
Tags: nadda ghmc polls, nadda on kcr corruption, kcr took commission for kaleshwaram, nadda change hyderabad slogan, bjp roadshow in kothapet, nadda praises modi for dealing covid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It has been found that the overall concordance is 96.9 per cent and it is low cost and there is a quick turnaround time.

CCMD gets ICMR nod for dry swab method for RT-PCR tests

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

A majority of Bengalis live in and around Ghansi Bazar division of Charminar Constituency.

Bengalis in Old City still await caste certificates

Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

KCR expected to silence Opposition voices today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR expected to silence Opposition voices today

Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(;eft) and BJP President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham