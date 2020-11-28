It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Hyderabad: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family were looting Telangana state. MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in an “unholy alliance” with the TRS to loot the state, he said.

Nadda was speaking at a meeting of intellectuals under the slogan ‘Change Hyderabad’ here after his road show in Kothapet. He alleged that the Chief Minister was getting commission from the Kaleshwaram project construction which he had redesigned and pushed up the cost to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Nadda was confident that the BJP would win the GHMC elections. “It’s not a galli election, it’s an election with 74 lakh voters in Hyderabad covering five Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP will take the lead and win the election,” Nadda said, in response to criticism by minister K.T. Rama Rao to the BJP fielding Union ministers for a civic body election.

Nadda said that the people of the country had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had given him a second term. In the recent Dubbak bypoll, the BJP had performed well and even got 38 per cent of votes in the rural areas. All this pointed to increased BJP support and a win for the party.

On Covid, Nadda said that the precautions put in place by the Prime Minister had worked well; even European countries had failed to control Covid cases though they had the latest technology.

He stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day. Sixteen thousand labs were established for Covid.

Nadda announced that 3 lakh ventilators are in the manufacturing stage and would be delivered to hospitals across the country.

He claimed that the World Health Organisation had appreciated the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre which is implemented successfully for poor people. However, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had not implemented it in Telangana state, he noted.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, party state president Bandi Sanjay kumar and other leaders participated in the meeting.