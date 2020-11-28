The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 28 Nov 2020 GHMC polls: Election ...
Nation, Politics

GHMC polls: Election rallies spell money to jobless workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 28, 2020, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2020, 8:26 am IST
A family has earned Rs 30,000 in a week, while continuing to work elsewhere
a daily-wage worker said he has been participating in multiple rallies on the same day. Each party was offering him Rs 1,000 per rally and he could earn Rs 3,000 every day, , and food came free..
 a daily-wage worker said he has been participating in multiple rallies on the same day. Each party was offering him Rs 1,000 per rally and he could earn Rs 3,000 every day, , and food came free..

HYDERABAD: Election rallies by all major political parties have come to the rescue of domestic helps and daily wage workers, who were braving economic hardships since the lockdown. Many of them pointed out that the rallies have ensured that they can meet ends for at least a month.

Political parties have paid amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to those participating in the rallies and campaigns since the commencement of electioneering.

 

Sujatha, from Baghlingampally, said she was sacked as a domestic help by her employer in April. This pushed her into a financial crisis. Her husband and two children were also jobless.

She could get a job only in August. “I agreed to work for a 50 per cent wage cut and the employers are promising full payment only after January, and that too if their financial position improves,” Sujatha told Deccan Chronicle.

Election rallies have come as a blessing. “The parties in the beginning offered Rs 500 each to me and my children and Rs 1,000 to my husband. Now, they are offering me Rs 1,500 and my husband Rs 2,500,” she said.

 

Her family has earned Rs 30,000 in a week, while continuing to work elsewhere. Additionally, there is the prospect of election-day money. Free transport is on offer or fuel if they have their own vehicles.

Venkateshwarlu, a daily-wage worker in Barkatpura, said he has been participating in multiple rallies on the same day. Each party was offering him Rs 1,000 per rally and he could earn Rs 3,000 every day, and food came free.

 “If a political leader addresses a public meeting, we get Rs 2,000, party T-shirts, face masks and caps, which have been extremely useful for us during the crisis. I have collected about 10 face masks and T-shirts for each person in our family.”

 

He said parties have offered money for votes, which is a bonus. The money he has earned in the last 10 days would see him through for three months.

Venkateshwarlu said that people like him were saved by election rallies in these difficult times.

A few participants said there were special payments to cheer for the leader from atop buildings or sunshades, or by standing on barricades. The location would be selected by the local political leaders and payments, ranging from Rs 2,000 to
Rs 5,000, based on the risk, would be made on the spot.

 

...
Tags: money ghmc election rallies, daily wage workers earn from rallies, political parties offer money ghmc polls, election-day money ghmc polls, masks t-shirts money offered to voters ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch an aerial survey on Cyclone affected areas on Saturday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)

Only Congress cares for people’s well-being, avers Uttam

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It’s not a galli election, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda stated that the Centre had increased the number of Covid tests from 1,500 to 15 lakh a day.

Those whom Modi lent support lost elections, says Owaisi

The MIM chief said Centre imposed lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 when it was not required and lifted at an inappropriate time.

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham