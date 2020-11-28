GHMC polls: Election rallies spell money to jobless workers

a daily-wage worker said he has been participating in multiple rallies on the same day. Each party was offering him Rs 1,000 per rally and he could earn Rs 3,000 every day, , and food came free..

HYDERABAD: Election rallies by all major political parties have come to the rescue of domestic helps and daily wage workers, who were braving economic hardships since the lockdown. Many of them pointed out that the rallies have ensured that they can meet ends for at least a month.

Political parties have paid amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to those participating in the rallies and campaigns since the commencement of electioneering.

Sujatha, from Baghlingampally, said she was sacked as a domestic help by her employer in April. This pushed her into a financial crisis. Her husband and two children were also jobless.

She could get a job only in August. “I agreed to work for a 50 per cent wage cut and the employers are promising full payment only after January, and that too if their financial position improves,” Sujatha told Deccan Chronicle.

Election rallies have come as a blessing. “The parties in the beginning offered Rs 500 each to me and my children and Rs 1,000 to my husband. Now, they are offering me Rs 1,500 and my husband Rs 2,500,” she said.

Her family has earned Rs 30,000 in a week, while continuing to work elsewhere. Additionally, there is the prospect of election-day money. Free transport is on offer or fuel if they have their own vehicles.

Venkateshwarlu, a daily-wage worker in Barkatpura, said he has been participating in multiple rallies on the same day. Each party was offering him Rs 1,000 per rally and he could earn Rs 3,000 every day, and food came free.

“If a political leader addresses a public meeting, we get Rs 2,000, party T-shirts, face masks and caps, which have been extremely useful for us during the crisis. I have collected about 10 face masks and T-shirts for each person in our family.”

He said parties have offered money for votes, which is a bonus. The money he has earned in the last 10 days would see him through for three months.

Venkateshwarlu said that people like him were saved by election rallies in these difficult times.

A few participants said there were special payments to cheer for the leader from atop buildings or sunshades, or by standing on barricades. The location would be selected by the local political leaders and payments, ranging from Rs 2,000 to

Rs 5,000, based on the risk, would be made on the spot.