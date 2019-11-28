Nation Politics 28 Nov 2019 'Terrorist call ...
Nation, Politics

'Terrorist calls Godse a patriot, sad day in history': Rahul slams Pragya Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Congress MPs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's now expunged remarks.
Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a "terrorist" and said it was a sad day in the history of India's Parliament. (Photo: File)
 Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a "terrorist" and said it was a sad day in the history of India's Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a "terrorist" and said it was a sad day in the history of India's Parliament.

Later in the day, Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's now expunged remarks.

 

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha, said: "Congress was called a terrorist party (by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this? Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'."

To this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reverted, "What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? "

Earlier today, Rahul said that Thakur's now expunged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin reflect the "heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP" and that he does not want to "waste time" by demanding action against her.

"What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Gandhi told media persons.

Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added.

Earlier this year, Thakur had described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party".

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: pragya thakur, rahul gandhi, bjp, congress, nathuram godse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

How's the josh? asks Sanjay Raut ahead of Thackeray's swearing-in

TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati villages, review status of constructions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as

PM avoids hotels, takes bath at airports terminals during technical halts: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five star hotels overnight. (Photo: File)

Bengal bypolls: Trends show TMC ahead on 2 seats, BJP leads in one

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Deputy CM from NCP, Assembly Speaker from Cong, confirms Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday confirmed that the only Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from his party while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham