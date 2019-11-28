Nation Politics 28 Nov 2019 PM avoids hotels, ta ...
Nation, Politics

PM avoids hotels, takes bath at airports terminals during technical halts: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Shah also said that security cover of SPG has been misused or its norms have been violated on several occasions by the Gandhi family .
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five star hotels overnight. (Photo: File)
 Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five star hotels overnight. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Boasting in Lok Sabha about Narendra Modi’s cost cutting policy and priority, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five star hotels overnight.

Shah said during technical halts or for refuelling the aircraft, other PMs and their delegations have been staying at five star hotels, costing the state exchequer dearly, reported by IANS.

 

But Modi does not to stay at luxury hotels while halting in night for technical reasons or for refuelling state aircraft during long foreign visits, his close aide Shah said.

"In his personal and public life, Modi has followed a very disciplined regimen. For instance, whenever Modi goes on state visit abroad, he takes less than 20 per cent staff with him. Similarly for the official delegation, he has discouraged using a large number of cars. Earlier officials were using separate cars.... now they use a bus or a large vehicle," Shah was quoted by news agency IANS.

In his reply to the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that security cover of SPG has been misused or its norms have been violated on several occasions by the Gandhi family but Modi, who has been provided state security for the past 20 years, has never violated the security blue book.

"For some, security cover has been a status symbol. For some, security has become a trivial issue where norms are violated at will. But let's follow the example of Modiji who adheres to the security norms and protocols," the Home Minister said.

When Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said that PM Modi violated the SPG blue book during a seaplane ride in Gujarat in 2017, Shah denied that any rules were violated by the Prime Minister.

"The seaplane was thoroughly checked and cleared by the SPG and SPG personnel were deployed inside the seaplane. Besides, the objective of ride was to promote tourism in Gujarat. It was not a personal fun ride," said Amit Shah as the bill was passed by the lower house.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, spg, security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a

'Sad day in history': Rahul calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' over Godse remark

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

How's the josh? asks Sanjay Raut ahead of Thackeray's swearing-in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Sad day in history': Rahul calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' over Godse remark

Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as

Bengal bypolls: Trends show TMC ahead on 2 seats, BJP leads in one

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Deputy CM from NCP, Assembly Speaker from Cong, confirms Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday confirmed that the only Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from his party while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham