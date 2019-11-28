Nation Politics 28 Nov 2019 Mamata Banerjee refe ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
In another tweet, the governor posted a video of Banerjee talking to reporters after the conclusion of the Constitution Day programme.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as "tu cheez badi hai mast mast". (Photo: Facebook/ Jagdeep Dhankhar)
 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as "tu cheez badi hai mast mast". (Photo: Facebook/ Jagdeep Dhankhar)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as "tu cheez badi hai mast mast".

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar attached a clipping of a Bengali daily which reported that the chief minister, while speaking about the governor but without naming him, came out with the first line of the popular song of the 1994 Bollywood movie ''Mohra''.

 

"... daily on 27/11 carried this story (narrated to me by several others) as regards the Constitution Day at Assembly. Honourable CM for Governor said 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast'. I refrain from any response given the personal regard for her and the office she holds," he said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were involved in a fresh war of words at the Constitution Day programme in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In another tweet on Wednesday afternoon, the governor posted a video of Banerjee talking to reporters after the conclusion of the Constitution Day programme.

She was seen in the footage thanking speakers and guests who took part in the event to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. While naming the dignitaries, she mentioned Dhankhar at the end.

"The video on the Constitution Day would leave nothing to imagination as to what precedence is accorded to the Constitutional Head of State. Time to engage in introspection and not in disinformation," the Governor said in the tweet.

Dhankhar posted another video of the chief minister paying floral tribute to a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar along with former Lok Speaker Meira Kumar, and ex-governors of West Bengal Shyamal Sen, M K Narayanan and others.

"At 3 pm on constitution day Honble CM had involved participation with the dignitaries at the statue of Dr Ambedkar. At 5.30 when I paid flower tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar, this involvement was missing," he tweeted.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal, governor, jagdeep dhankhar, constitution day
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a

'Sad day in history': Rahul calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' over Godse remark

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

How's the josh? asks Sanjay Raut ahead of Thackeray's swearing-in

TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati villages, review status of constructions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Sad day in history': Rahul calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' over Godse remark

Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

PM avoids hotels, takes bath at airports terminals during technical halts: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during technical halts in the course of foreign visits, he opts to rest and take a bath at airport terminals instead of staying in luxury five star hotels overnight. (Photo: File)

Bengal bypolls: Trends show TMC ahead on 2 seats, BJP leads in one

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Deputy CM from NCP, Assembly Speaker from Cong, confirms Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday confirmed that the only Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from his party while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham