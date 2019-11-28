Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as "tu cheez badi hai mast mast". (Photo: Facebook/ Jagdeep Dhankhar)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as "tu cheez badi hai mast mast".

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar attached a clipping of a Bengali daily which reported that the chief minister, while speaking about the governor but without naming him, came out with the first line of the popular song of the 1994 Bollywood movie ''Mohra''.

"... daily on 27/11 carried this story (narrated to me by several others) as regards the Constitution Day at Assembly. Honourable CM for Governor said 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast'. I refrain from any response given the personal regard for her and the office she holds," he said.

Sungbad Pratidin daily on 27/11 carried this story (narrated to me by several others) as regards the Constitution Day at Assembly. Hon’ble CM for Governor said “तू चीज़ बड़ी है मस्त मस्त”. I refrain from any response given the personal regard for her and the office she holds. pic.twitter.com/KoyAolgur2 — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were involved in a fresh war of words at the Constitution Day programme in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In another tweet on Wednesday afternoon, the governor posted a video of Banerjee talking to reporters after the conclusion of the Constitution Day programme.

The video on the Constitution Day would leave nothing to imagination as to what precedence is accorded to the Constitutional Head of State. Time to engage in introspection and not in disinformation. pic.twitter.com/Cjzty4qDHM — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2019

She was seen in the footage thanking speakers and guests who took part in the event to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. While naming the dignitaries, she mentioned Dhankhar at the end.

"The video on the Constitution Day would leave nothing to imagination as to what precedence is accorded to the Constitutional Head of State. Time to engage in introspection and not in disinformation," the Governor said in the tweet.

Dhankhar posted another video of the chief minister paying floral tribute to a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar along with former Lok Speaker Meira Kumar, and ex-governors of West Bengal Shyamal Sen, M K Narayanan and others.

"At 3 pm on constitution day Honble CM had involved participation with the dignitaries at the statue of Dr Ambedkar. At 5.30 when I paid flower tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar, this involvement was missing," he tweeted.

At 3 PM on constitution day Hon’ble CM had involved participation with the dignitaries at the statue of Dr Ambedkar. At 5.30 when I paid flower tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar, this involvement was missing. pic.twitter.com/4k4x5LI5Mp — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2019

