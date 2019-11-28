Bengal bypolls: Trends show BJP ahead on 2 seats, TMC ahead in Karimpur

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Kolkata: The ruling TMC was leading in Karimpur Assembly seat while the BJP was ahead in the Kaliaganj constituency of West Bengal after the first round of counting of votes for the by-polls, EC officials said on Thursday.

The Congress was leading in the Kharagpur Sadar seat, they said. In Karimpur Assembly seat, TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy is leading by a margin of 4,200 votes against his nearest BJP rival Jay Prakash Majumdar.

In Kaliaganj assembly segment, BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar is ahead of TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha by 1,600 votes. Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance is ahead of his nearest rival of Prem Chandra Jha of BJP by 980 votes in the Kharagpur Sadar seat.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where bypolls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.