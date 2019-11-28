BJP getting paid back for its ‘arrogance’, says Mamata Banerjee as TMC sweeps bypolls

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told a TV channel. (Photo: FIle)

Kolkata: Dedicating the party's victory in the Kaliaganj Assembly seat by-poll to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP was getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state.

Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,304 votes, EC officials said. The TMC is also leading in two other Assembly segments, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, by 15,000 and 28,000 votes respectively.

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told a TV channel. The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strenghthen themselves, are helping the BJP in West Bengal, Banerjee said.

