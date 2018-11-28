search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state.
Rahul Gandhi also criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)
 Rahul Gandhi also criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Kosgi: Mounting a scathing attack on Telangana's ruling TRS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it the "B team" of the RSS and BJP. 

"TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It's a B team of the RSS and BJP," he told an election rally here.

 

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of opposition parties that includes N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state. 

The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately. He also assailed the TRS of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and said the two parties wanted to ensure that the BJP was not defeated in next year's Lok Sabha polls. 

"The aim of TRS and AIMIM is to see to it that the Congress is not able to defeat BJP at the national level," he said. 

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections 2018, rahul gandhi in telangana, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

In KCR's home turf Gajewal, it's development vs 'unreachable' CM

A confident KCR and his party members are heavily relying on the development work and welfare projects undertaken by the government. (Photo: PTI)

KCR 'insecure', walking the same path as Congress: PM Modi in Telangana

PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: AP)

Suspension of TTD staffer attracts mixed reaction

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

V Hanumantha Rao hits out at KCR and family with personal attack

V Hanumantha Rao

Rahul Gandhi, Naidu to share dias for 1st time

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham