For PM Modi, K Chandrasekhar Rao is political intern of TD, Congress

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not spare caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his public meeting on Tuesday. He said the ruling party was similar to the Congress and the Telugu Desam.

“KCR was a political intern with Sonia Gandhi and earlier with Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu, so his rule remains the same,” he said.

Mr Modi’s public meeting in the MVS Degree College grounds in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday was part of his campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections. He tried to establish that the Congress and the TRS are one and the same.

He compared the fight between the Congress and the TRS with the fake fighting of WWF (now WWE) wrestling.

He said, “There are many similarities between the Congress and TRS. Both parties follow family rule, caste politics, and vote bank politics. Both parties create disputes among brothers, Hindu-Muslims, villages and cities. They also come up with the same promises. The TRS is promising reservations to Muslims and Congress is also doing the same for many years.” Mr Modi zeroed in on dynastic politics in the two parties.

“The people of Telangana had fought for development and now it is completely stalled with family rule in the state. After Indepen-dence, a family has ruled the country for four generations and after Telangana state was formed a family is doing the same thing. Is Telangana meant for one single family? The biggest joke is Sonia Gandhi with her son beside her on the same stage giving a call to end family ruling in Telangana.”

The Prime Minister concentrated on the failures of the TRS and said there is no development in the state.

“Did the dreams of Telangana come true? Was the future of Telangana safe? Definitely not. Because the rule of KCR is similar to that of the Congress and Telugu Desam, as he was a political intern in Chandrababu Naidu’s government and later a political intern in the remote controlled government of Sonia Gandhi. So his rule will not be much different, when compared with them. If the TRS is voted to power again then there is no value for the sacrifices made by the Telangana martyrs,” Mr Modi said.

He gave a call to defeat each and every candidate of the Congress.

He said, “No Congress candidate should win in the elections that will be held on December 7. The BJP has formed three new states with no disputes. But the Congress did the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in such a way that the states are still fighting with each other. The farmers were also betrayed by Congress governments.”

He said that the Centre is keen on Telangana’s development even if there is a TRS government in the state.

More than Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects are ongoing in the state.

“Metro rail, which was opened in Hyderabad, is an example of the dedication of the BJP government to Telangana. The BJP government is also working for the houses for the poor by 2022 and by the same 2022 we are working hard to double the income of farmers. People of Telangana gave a chance to everyone and should give BJP one single chance. Vote BJP on December 7 to see development of the state.”