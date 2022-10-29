TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders and cadre in Munugode Assembly constituency are worried over the party's top leadership missing from action ahead of the November 3 by-election.

While just four days are left before campaigning ends on November 1, party working president K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced on Wednesday. They are confined to Pragathi Bhavan, attending meetings called by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to discuss the party's strategy against the BJP.

Rama Rao last held a road show in Ghattuppal on October 23, and Harish Rao on October 26.

The Chief Minister, who used to hold teleconferences with ministers and MLAs campaigning in Munugode several times every day has not done so since Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, the findings of a recent interval survey commissioned by the party in Munugode, are going viral among TRS leaders and workers.

The survey is learnt to have indicated that the youth were still in favour of the BJP and there was an urgent need for Rama Rao's road shows to attract them. Rama Rao has conducted only two road shows in Choutuppal and Ghattuppal. Party leaders want him to cover as many as towns and villages in the remaining five mandals before the November 1 deadline.

"After his Ghattuppal roadshow, the party's prospects improved in the mandal. He needs to have similar roadshows in the remaining mandals," the survey pointed out.

The survey also pointed out that Gouda community was upset with TRS for giving more prominence to Padmashali community and Dalits and that there is a need for party leadership to pacify Goudas by speaking to their respective community leaders.

The survey also pointed out that as of now TRS has a clear edge only in Narayanpur mandal and there is a close fight with BJP in the remaining six mandals.