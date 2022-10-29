  
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2022 TRS top guns skip Mu ...
Nation, Politics

TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 29, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 7:57 am IST
K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)
 K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders and cadre in Munugode Assembly constituency are worried over the party's top leadership missing from action ahead of the November 3 by-election.

While just four days are left before campaigning ends on November 1, party working president K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced on Wednesday. They are confined to Pragathi Bhavan, attending meetings called by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to discuss the party's strategy against the BJP.

Rama Rao last held a road show in Ghattuppal on October 23, and Harish Rao on October 26.

The Chief Minister, who used to hold teleconferences with ministers and MLAs campaigning in Munugode several times every day has not done so since Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, the findings of a recent interval survey commissioned by the party in Munugode, are going viral among TRS leaders and workers.

The survey is learnt to have indicated that the youth were still in favour of the BJP and there was an urgent need for Rama Rao's road shows to attract them. Rama Rao has conducted only two road shows in Choutuppal and Ghattuppal. Party leaders want him to cover as many as towns and villages in the remaining five mandals before the November 1 deadline.

"After his Ghattuppal roadshow, the party's prospects improved in the mandal. He needs to have similar roadshows in the remaining mandals," the survey pointed out.

The survey also pointed out that Gouda community was upset with TRS for giving more prominence to Padmashali community and Dalits and that there is a need for party leadership to pacify Goudas by speaking to their respective community leaders.

The survey also pointed out that as of now TRS has a clear edge only in Narayanpur mandal and there is a close fight with BJP in the remaining six mandals.

...
Tags: operation akarsh, bjp committee munugode bypoll, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KCR may speak on bid to poach MLAs in Munugode tomorrow
BJP ‘drops’ Nadda public meeting in Munugode
Yudishtaras in Khammam betting on Munugode
Cong. rotates leaders between Munugode, yatra

Latest From Nation

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

The High Court was of the view that the main allegations against Muralidhar Reddy were intrinsically connected with the discharge of official duty. (File Photo: PTI)

HC relief for bureaucrat Muralidhar Reddy in Jagan cases

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

Kakinada new age exports hub of country, says FM Nirmala



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

High drama over poaching of TRS MLAs continued for third day

The poaching episode, which broke on Wednesday, has diverted attention from the upcoming Munugode bypoll. (Representational Image/DC)

BJP ‘drops’ Nadda public meeting in Munugode

File photo of BJP national president J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

BJP releases election manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre for Munugode bypolls (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)

BJP petitions ECI for CBI probe into ‘MLAs for sale’ episode

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar and senior party leaders Arun Singh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, called on ECI officials.(Representational Imae)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham