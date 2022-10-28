  
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2022 PD Act against Raja ...
Nation, Politics

PD Act against Raja Singh not challenged, Telangana govt tells HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 10:34 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 10:34 pm IST
T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)
 T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

HYDERABAD: In a new turn to the invoking of the PD Act against Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, the state government on Friday submitted to the High Court that a government order confirming PD Act was issued on October 19 to extend the detention period of Singh by another 12 months. The GO was yet to be challenged.

Mujeeb Kumar Sadhashivuni, special counsel representing the state government, submitted to the division bench comprising Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi that Singh’s wife had challenged the earlier proceedings.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by T. Usha Bai challenging the proceedings of PD Act against her husband. He submitted a 1,100-page counter affidavit and sought time for arguing the case.

N. Ramchander Rao, senior counsel, appeared for the petitioner Usha Bai and informed the court that there was a lacunae in the GO that confirmed the PD Act against Raja Singh.

The court directed the petitioner's counsel to file an appropriate application challenging the latest GO and adjourned the matter to October 31.

...
Tags: bjp mla raja singh, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


