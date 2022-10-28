  
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2022 Nehru to be blamed f ...
Nation, Politics

Nehru to be blamed for PoK mess, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. (Representational image: PTI)
 Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: Asking the Congress to "apologise for its blunders" related to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India made by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, including the enactment of Article 370, the BJP on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected these "blunders" by nullifying Article 370. The ruling party, which was marking the 75th anniversary of the region's accession, said if Jammu and Kashmir was merged with the country like other princely states, then there would probably be no "jihadi terrorism".

The BJP also targeted the Opposition party for the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley following the outbreak of militancy. Hitting back, the Congress cited the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from south Kashmir's Shopian district and demanded that the Modi government release a white paper on the plight of the minority community during its eight-year rule.

The Congress party also hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said the government must apologise for it.

Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. The blunder allowed Pakistan to capture a part of the region (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

Quoting from Mr Nehru's statement to assert that the king had first mooted the idea in July 1947, Mr Bhatia alleged that the then Prime Minister dithered and prioritised his and his friend's interests (a reference to Sheikh Abdullah) while neglecting the country's.

Mr Bhatia said: "If timely action was taken, then there would be no part of the state under Pakistan's occupation. The Congress since then has spread lies and suppressed the truth about the issue." He further added that Mr Nehru then took an "internal issue" to the United Nations, making Pakistan a party.

The BJP denounced Mr. Nehru for floating the idea of a plebiscite, claiming that there was no provision for it in the Independence Act, under which hundreds of princely states merged with India.

Mr. Bhatia claimed that then home minister Vallabhbhai Patel was against the measures pushed by Mr Nehru. He said if Jammu and Kashmir was merged with the country like other princely states, then there would probably be no "jihadi terrorism".

Quoting Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments in Lok Sabha in 2019 during a debate on the resolution on Article 370 nullification to hit out at the Opposition party, Mr Bhatia said the Congress should apologise for the blunders it made. Mr Chowdhury had noted that the Kashmir issue was in the United Nations as he questioned the government's stand that it was India's internal issue.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera cited the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said the government must apologise for it.

When asked about Union minister Kiren Rijiju's article titled "75th Anniversary of Five Nehruvian Blunders on Kashmir", Mr Khera said those leaders of the BJP who are students of "WhatsApp nursery" need to revisit their history classes.

"If all that they are saying is true, how is it that during the Manmohan Singh era, targeted killings stopped and 75 per cent of the people would participate in the democratic process of elections in the state? We would be happy to get the answer to that," he said.

In July 1947, the Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja had approached the Congress to accede to India like other princely states but the then PM refused, saying "he wants more", a requirement which did not exist in any instrument. In October the same year, Pakistani raiders invaded the Kashmir region but Mr Singh’s request was kept pending. In a speech made in Parliament in July 1952, Mr Nehru spoke about the issue.

In an article for a news website, Mr Rijiju wrote that on October 21, 1947 a day after the Pakistani invasion had started, Mr Nehru advised Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister, M.C. Mahajan, through a letter that "it will probably be undesirable to make any declaration of adhesion to the Indian Union at this stage".

"But what was it that Mr Nehru so desperately wanted that not even an invasion moved him? Finally, in the same letter to Mr Mahajan, Mr Nehru revealed his desire in writing and so we can count on Mr Nehru’s own words rather than hearsay. "I suggested to you the urgency of taking some steps, like the formation of a provisional government. Mr Abdullah, who is obviously the most popular person in Kashmir, might be asked to form such a government."

On the Article 370 issue, the minister wrote that "the creation and perpetuation of Article 370 (Article 306A in the interim draft of the Constitution)" was another blunder. "In the first instance, there was no justification for such an article as the instrument of accession was the same as every other princely state signed. The only ‘special’ case that existed was in Mr Nehru’s mind... Mr Nehru had his way and Article 370 came into existence, thereby institutionalising the separatist mindset that hung like a noose around India’s neck," the minister argued.  

...
Tags: jammu & kashmir, jawaharlal nehru, pakistan occupied kashmir (pok), article 370 abrogation
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

KCR, KTR, Harish, 4 MLAs confined to Pragathi Bhavan (Photo:Twitter)

KTR issues 'gag order' on party; TRS leadership adopts sangfroid

Warned of ED, CBI raids if Rohit Reddy refused to oblige (Photo: Twitter)

TRS MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to join BJP: Investigation officer

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi held door-to-door visits in Marrigadda mandal (DC)

Sravanthi plays women empowerment card in Munugode campaign

The magistrate is said to have denied grant of remand as police did not seize any cash from the scene of alleged offence which is considered to be an evidence while invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act. — Representational image/DC

Police say no money seized



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Height of U-turn: BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Ganesha, Lakshmi images on currency

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham