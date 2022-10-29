KCR may speak on bid to poach MLAs in Munugode tomorrow

HYDERABAD: For the second straight day, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a closed-door meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday with ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and senior leaders to discuss the party's response to the 'Operation Akarsh' under which it tried to lure four ruling party MLAs, but the TRS leadership remained completely silent in public.

During the meeting, the CM and the ministers are said to have heard the audio clips of conversations — both before and after Diwali — between TRS MLA P. Rohit Reddy, and accused Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar. The clips went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

A few additional audio and video clips, according to party insiders, would be released on Saturday to "expose" the BJP's attempts to lure TRS MLAs.

Sources added that the CM would address a public meeting on October 30 in Chandur in the Munugode Assembly constituency to campaign for the party and he is expected to break his silence on the MLAs poaching issue in his speech.

One of the four TRS MLAs who were present at the farmhouse in Moinabad on Wednesday, Rega Kantha Rao, posted on his Facebook page early on Friday morning that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would hold a press conference on Friday and reveal information regarding the poaching of TRS MLAs. The CM, however, did not hold any press conference.

There was speculation that the CM would fly to New Delhi on Friday, hold a press conference there, and expose the BJP by disclosing all the specifics of the BJP's attempts to dislodge the TRS government by poaching MLAs. But, according to party insiders, there were no immediate plans for the CM to visit the national capital.