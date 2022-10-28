  
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2022 EC issues notice to ...
Nation, Politics

EC issues notice to Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threat to stop welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 10:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 10:10 pm IST
Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy (Image: DC)
 Telangana energy minister G Jagdish Reddy (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a notice to TRS leader and energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threatening voters that welfare schemes would be stopped if they did not vote for the TRS candidate in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

The EC has given the minister time till 3 pm on Saturday to explain his stand. Else, it would take a decision without reference to him.

Citing a complaint filed by BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, the notice quotes the English translation of the minister's speech that was originally delivered in Telugu, in which he purportedly said, "The election is not between Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy, it is the election for whether to continue the pension of `2,000 or not, it is for whether to continue Rythu Bandhu or not, whether to continue free 24-hour electricity or not, whether to continue the `3,000 pension for physically challenged persons or not (sic).”

“People who are willing for continuation of schemes, they vote for Car and may stand with KCR. Modi said no to `3,000 pension, KCR said he would definitely give. If anyone not interested in pension, they can vote for Modi, if any one want schemes, vote for KCR (sic)," the translation quoted Jagadish Reddy as saying.

The EC prima facie, felt that by making such a statement, the minister has violated provisions of Model Code of Conduct.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), energy minister g. jagadish reddy, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cong. rotates leaders between Munugode, yatra

Latest From Nation

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: DC)

AP govt adds more procedures in Aarogyasri; total reaches 3,255

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Hubballi FMCG township to be model for south India, says Bommai

T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

PD Act against Raja Singh not challenged, Telangana govt tells HC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language: SP leader slams god-on-currency note remark

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Nehru to be blamed for PoK mess, says BJP

Alleging that the first Prime Minister committed five blunders, including delaying action on the accession proposal of the region's king Hari Singh BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general had to pay a price for it. (Representational image: PTI)

KTR makes phone call to lure BJP leader

TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham