EC issues notice to Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threat to stop welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a notice to TRS leader and energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy for allegedly threatening voters that welfare schemes would be stopped if they did not vote for the TRS candidate in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

The EC has given the minister time till 3 pm on Saturday to explain his stand. Else, it would take a decision without reference to him.

Citing a complaint filed by BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, the notice quotes the English translation of the minister's speech that was originally delivered in Telugu, in which he purportedly said, "The election is not between Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy, it is the election for whether to continue the pension of `2,000 or not, it is for whether to continue Rythu Bandhu or not, whether to continue free 24-hour electricity or not, whether to continue the `3,000 pension for physically challenged persons or not (sic).”

“People who are willing for continuation of schemes, they vote for Car and may stand with KCR. Modi said no to `3,000 pension, KCR said he would definitely give. If anyone not interested in pension, they can vote for Modi, if any one want schemes, vote for KCR (sic)," the translation quoted Jagadish Reddy as saying.

The EC prima facie, felt that by making such a statement, the minister has violated provisions of Model Code of Conduct.