BJP ‘drops’ Nadda public meeting in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 8:57 am IST
File photo of BJP national president J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The BJP has dropped plans for the big final push for votes in Munugode Assembly constituency in the form of the October 31 public meeting to be addressed by party president J.P. Nadda.

“We approached the police for permission and were told that a public meeting would not be possible as several rallies have been lined up on the last day of campaign,” BJP campaign committee chairman G. Vivek Venkatswamy said.

He said that instead the party will hold mandal-level meetings on October 31.

Cancellation of Nadda’s meeting comes in the backdrop of no-holds-barred verbal battle between TRS and BJP over alleged attempts by the latter to buyout four ruling party MLAs. It was to be held a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s public meeting.

Sources in the BJP said that the change of plans could well have been a strategic move. Meanwhile, Sunil Bansal, BJP state in-charge for organizational affairs will be holding consultations with state leaders.

Party sources said that there was also no word from the BJP central leadership over the October 31 meeting, which possibly led the state party unit not to press for police permission.

Tags: j.p. nadda, munugode, munugode assembly by-elections, k. chandrashekar rao, sunil bansal, g. vivek venkatswamy
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


