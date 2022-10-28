Attempt to poach TRS MLAs is a cock and bull story: Tarun Chugh

Chugh asked why the TRS MLAs involved were not taken to the police station for recording their statements, and questioned the need for an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police to be present at the scene of the alleged offence. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, the party in-charge for Telangana, on Thursday described the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs as a “cock and bull story” played out by the TRS to malign the BJP and divert the attention of the people from the core issues that would determine the outcome of the Munugode bypoll.

The episode smacked of utter frustration of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chugh said, adding that there was a “need to expose the complicity of the state police in the conspiracy.”

Chugh asked why the TRS MLAs involved were not taken to the police station for recording their statements, and questioned the need for an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police to be present at the scene of the alleged offence.