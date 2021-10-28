TRS leaders attack Etala on last day of campaign

Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: On the day the edge-of-the-seat election campaign ended in Huzurabad, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders came down heavily on BJP candidate Etala Rajendar and its state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Rajendar developed Huzurabad constituency, but made it clear that he did it as a TRS MLA and a minister in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet.

Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district.

Srinivas Yadav said if Rajendar won the byelection, he would not entertain anyone who came to him for any work as the government belonged to the TRS. “The Opposition parties are unnecessarily blaming the TRS government and are provoking the unemployed youth but the Chief Minister is striving hard to fill around 1.14 lakh jobs through Telangana Public Service Commission (TPCC),” he informed.

Taking pot shots against Karimnagar MP and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Yadav said Sanjay did not even spend Rs 1 lakh for the development of Huzurabad constituency but was making baseless comments against the TRS government. “It is the BJP government at the Centre which said it would not purchase food grains,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, excise minister V. Srinivas Goud and vice-chairman of the state planning commission, B. Vinod Kumar held a press meet separately as part of the poll campaign here in Huzurabad on Wednesday.

Goud, speaking to the press persons, said it was Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who introduced Etala Rajendar to the people of Telangana. Right from his birth, Rajendar said, he had the ideology of Communists and truly believed in the Left parties, but now he joined the right, Goud said and asked if that was what Rajendar called self-respect.

“Rajendar did not do anything even for his own Mudiraj community. That is why the Mudiraj community is not supporting Rajendar. He never tolerated any BC leader coming up in front him. Actually, Rajendar is OC from inside even though he claims BC from outside,” he alleged.

In another press meet, B. Vinod Kumar assured the people of Huzurabad that the TRS government would transform Kamalapur mandal as an education hub along with development of the twin towns Jammikunta and Huzurabad through formation of JHUDA (Jammikunta-Huzurabad Urban Development Authority).

He also promised that he would take initiatives for laying of railway line from Warangal to Manakondur via Huzurabad and also for the establishment of a paddy-based food processing unit in Kamalapur mandal.

He appealed to the people of Huzurabad to vote for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav and elect him with a thumping majority in the byelections which are going to be held on October 30.