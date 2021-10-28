Nation Politics 28 Oct 2021 TRS leaders attack E ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leaders attack Etala on last day of campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:50 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 6:52 am IST
Srinivas Yadav said if Rajendar won the bypoll, he would not entertain anyone who came to him for any work as it would be a TRS government
Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district. (DC Image)
 Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: On the day the edge-of-the-seat election campaign ended in Huzurabad, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders came down heavily on BJP candidate Etala Rajendar and its state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.  

Addressing a press meet, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Rajendar developed Huzurabad constituency, but made it clear that he did it as a TRS MLA and a minister in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet.

 

Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district.

Srinivas Yadav said if Rajendar won the byelection, he would not entertain anyone who came to him for any work as the government belonged to the TRS. “The Opposition parties are unnecessarily blaming the TRS government and are provoking the unemployed youth but the Chief Minister is striving hard to fill around 1.14 lakh jobs through Telangana Public Service Commission (TPCC),” he informed.

 

Taking pot shots against Karimnagar MP and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Yadav said Sanjay did not even spend Rs 1 lakh for the development of Huzurabad constituency but was making baseless comments against the TRS government. “It is the BJP government at the Centre which said it would not purchase food grains,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, excise minister V. Srinivas Goud and vice-chairman of the state planning commission, B. Vinod Kumar held a press meet separately as part of the poll campaign here in Huzurabad on Wednesday.

 

Goud, speaking to the press persons, said it was Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who introduced Etala Rajendar to the people of Telangana. Right from his birth, Rajendar said, he had the ideology of Communists and truly believed in the Left parties, but now he joined the right, Goud said and asked if that was what Rajendar called self-respect.

“Rajendar did not do anything even for his own Mudiraj community. That is why the Mudiraj community is not supporting Rajendar. He never tolerated any BC leader coming up in front him. Actually, Rajendar is OC from inside even though he claims BC from outside,” he alleged.

 

In another press meet, B. Vinod Kumar assured the people of Huzurabad that the TRS government would transform Kamalapur mandal as an education hub along with development of the twin towns Jammikunta and Huzurabad through formation of JHUDA (Jammikunta-Huzurabad Urban Development Authority).

He also promised that he would take initiatives for laying of railway line from Warangal to Manakondur via Huzurabad and also for the establishment of a paddy-based food processing unit in Kamalapur mandal.

He appealed to the people of Huzurabad to vote for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav and elect him with a thumping majority in the byelections which are going to be held on October 30.

 

...
Tags: huzurabad byelection, etala rajender
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)

Election Commission warns Himanta on elections: Be restrained

Registration being a subject in the concurrent list, approval of the Centre is mandatory for any legislation brought out by the state with regard to it. (Representational image)

Experts: Statutory validity of Dharani is dubious

Telangana High Court (PTI)

How can special Act solve Dharani glitches, asks Telangana HC

Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. (AFP File Image)

After Pegasus decision, Rahul Gandhi says PM is not above nation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->