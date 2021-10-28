Nation Politics 28 Oct 2021 Land disputes betwee ...
Land disputes between KCR, Etala led to bypoll: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:46 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 6:42 am IST
Revanth Reddy pointed out that the CM, in the past, directed farmers to cultivate a fine variety of paddy and later deceived them
While addressing a public meeting on the final day of the poll campaign in Huzurabad on Wednesday, Reddy said when Etala was the finance minister for a period of five years, he never thought of sanctioning fee reimbursement to around 4,000 students. (DC Image)
 While addressing a public meeting on the final day of the poll campaign in Huzurabad on Wednesday, Reddy said when Etala was the finance minister for a period of five years, he never thought of sanctioning fee reimbursement to around 4,000 students. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: The burden of byelection came on to the people of Huzurabad because of the disputes which erupted between Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former minister Etala Rajendar in sharing of assigned and endowment lands, alleged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy.

While addressing a public meeting on the final day of the poll campaign in Huzurabad on Wednesday, Reddy said when Etala was the finance minister for a period of five years, he never thought of sanctioning fee reimbursement to around 4,000 students. “He never questioned the Chief Minister for not providing jobs to around 1.91 unemployed educated youth and never fought for withdrawing cases lodged against thousands of members who actively participated in the separate Telangana movement. But now he is saying that he came out as he lost self-respect in the party,” he said.

 

After the sacrifices of around 1,569 youths, separate statehood for Telangana was achieved. The TRS neglected such martyrs and their family members, the TPCC chief remarked.

The TRS promised family members of Telangana martyrs that it would sanction double bedroom houses, a job to one of their family members and three acres of land, but betrayed them, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the Chief Minister, in the past, directed farmers to cultivate a fine variety of paddy and later deceived them in purchasing their produce. “Now he is saying that if the farmers cultivate paddy, then it will be like hanging themselves. KCR is playing with the lives of innocent farmers,” he said.

 

“Both Etala and Harish Rao were together in the TRS for 20 long years. They never questioned the Chief Minister about resolving people's issues. Both are trying to deceive the people of Huzurabad. Both the TRS and the BJP governments increased petrol price to Rs 110 per litre and domestic gas price to Rs 1,000 per cylinder and increased burden on common people,” Reddy said.

People of Huzurabad must teach a fitting lesson to Narendra Modi and Chandrashekar Rao and must elect Congress candidate Dr. B. Venkat Narasing Rao in byelection, he appealed.

 

Tags: huzurabad byelection, etala rajeder, a. revanth reddy, k chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


