KCR is like ‘Taliban’, BJP believes in calibre: Bandi

TRS leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BandiSanjay Kumar said. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ‘a big Taliban’ and said the latter wanted to rule like them in Telangana. “If the state government is not going to purchase food grains, then the BJP government will exert pressure on it until it procures all food grains from farmers,” assured Sanjay Kumar while addressing the media in Huzurabad on Wednesday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

The BJP believed in calibre and character, but the TRS believed in money and liquor and distributed the in the constituency. It was spending Rs 20,000 per voter to win the byelection. But the mediator and second rung leaders were taking Rs. 15,000 and distributing only Rs 5,000 to the voters, Sanjay Kumar pointed out.

To grab votes of people belonging to Dalit communities, the TRS played a gimmick and introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme but they realised that they had buried themselves by digging ground in the name of Dalit Bandhu scheme, he alleged.

“Telangana got the name ‘Annapurna’. Who are these rulers to issue orders to farmers not to cultivate padd? Who gave the authority to the officials to seize shops selling paddy seeds? Necessary actions will be taken against Siddipet and Khammam collectors as per law for going against the orders of the Supreme and High Courts,” he warned.

All surveys were indicating that Etala Rajendar was going to win with a thumping majority in the Huzurabad byelections. Sensing this, Chandrashekar Rao had not conducted a meeting in Huzurabad, Sanjay Kumar said.

“Chandrashekar Rao wants to rule the Taliban, but the BJP wants Rama Rajyam. If people vote for the TRS, they have to hang themselves. People should think wisely before voting for the TRS and must elect BJP candidate Rajendar to teach a befitting lesson to the Chief Minister,” he appealed.