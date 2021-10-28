Nation Politics 28 Oct 2021 KCR is like ‘T ...
Nation, Politics

KCR is like ‘Taliban’, BJP believes in calibre: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 6:40 am IST
All surveys were indicating that Etala Rajendar was going to win with a thumping majority in the Huzurabad byelections
TRS leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BandiSanjay Kumar said. (DC Image)
 TRS leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BandiSanjay Kumar said. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ‘a big Taliban’ and said the latter wanted to rule like them in Telangana. “If the state government is not going to purchase food grains, then the BJP government will exert pressure on it until it procures all food grains from farmers,” assured Sanjay Kumar while addressing the media in Huzurabad on Wednesday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

 

The BJP believed in calibre and character, but the TRS believed in money and liquor and distributed the in the constituency. It was spending Rs 20,000 per voter to win the byelection. But the mediator and second rung leaders were taking Rs. 15,000 and distributing only Rs 5,000 to the voters, Sanjay Kumar pointed out.

To grab votes of people belonging to Dalit communities, the TRS played a gimmick and introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme but they realised that they had buried themselves by digging ground in the name of Dalit Bandhu scheme, he alleged.

 

“Telangana got the name ‘Annapurna’. Who are these rulers to issue orders to farmers not to cultivate padd? Who gave the authority to the officials to seize shops selling paddy seeds? Necessary actions will be taken against Siddipet and Khammam collectors as per law for going against the orders of the Supreme and High Courts,” he warned.

All surveys were indicating that Etala Rajendar was going to win with a thumping majority in the Huzurabad byelections. Sensing this, Chandrashekar Rao had not conducted a meeting in Huzurabad, Sanjay Kumar said.

 

“Chandrashekar Rao wants to rule the Taliban, but the BJP wants Rama Rajyam. If people vote for the TRS, they have to hang themselves. People should think wisely before voting for the TRS and must elect BJP candidate Rajendar to teach a befitting lesson to the Chief Minister,” he appealed.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, huzurabad byelection
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)

Election Commission warns Himanta on elections: Be restrained

Registration being a subject in the concurrent list, approval of the Centre is mandatory for any legislation brought out by the state with regard to it. (Representational image)

Experts: Statutory validity of Dharani is dubious

Telangana High Court (PTI)

How can special Act solve Dharani glitches, asks Telangana HC

Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. (AFP File Image)

After Pegasus decision, Rahul Gandhi says PM is not above nation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->