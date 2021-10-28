Nation Politics 28 Oct 2021 Campaign ends in Bad ...
Campaign ends in Badvel; stage set for triangle fight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 6:49 am IST
The TDP and Jana Sena are not in the race, respecting the tradition of supporting the family member of the deceased member
This is the first time a large number of candidates are contesting from Badvel segment. (DC file photo)
ANANTAPUR: Ending allegations and counter-allegations, claims and promises and a lot of political blitzkrieg, albeit for time being, election campaigning in poll-bound Badvel came to an end on Wednesday evening. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Venkata Subbaia of YSRCP.

As the major Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena did not field their candidates, the constituency is witnessing a triangle fight among the YSRCP, the BJP and the Congress. In addition to these candidates, 13 others are also contesting as independents.

 

Badvel constituency is reserved for SC candidates. The YSRCP fielded Venkata Subbaiah’s wife Sudha as its candidate while the Congress fielded Kamalamma and the BJP, Suresh.

This is the first time a large number of candidates are contesting from Badvel segment. The TDP and Jana Sena are not in the race, respecting the tradition of supporting the family member of the deceased member.

The BJP carried out intensive campaigning under the leadership of its state unit president Somu Veera Raju, with several union ministers unleashed scathing attack on ruling YSRCP in the state.

 

BJP leaders exposed lapses in the state government in addition to poor development activities in Badvel. Veera Raju lashed out at the government for the poor amenities in the segment, lack of adequate drinking water and bad condition of roads even though the Centre was releasing necessary funds.

However,  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not participate in the election campaign but wrote a letter to the people of Badvel seeking blessings to party candidate because of Covid norms. A group of ministers led by Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy led the campaign with YSRC leaders in the segment.

 

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna campaigned for the Congress candidate, blaming both the YSRCP and the BJP for playing drama in the polls.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission identified at least 221 polling stations as troublesome as against a total of 281 in Badvel Assembly segment in Kadapa district. Seven police stations in the segment are kept under the shadow zone following previous poll-related violence.

Kadpa SP Anburajan said additional forces were being deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the byelection. At least three companies of CRPF and CISF forces have been deputed to Badvel Assembly segment. There are already 14 check-posts along with nine special teams, seven flying squads and 20 shadow parties to ensure law and order in the segment.

 

Non-locals were sent out from Badvel constituency after the campaign ended on Wednesday evening. Police teams are conducting searches at lodges and private residences to send back the leaders.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


