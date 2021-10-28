Nation Politics 28 Oct 2021 AP Cabinet urges Cen ...
AP Cabinet urges Centre to okay caste-wise BC census

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
Ban on Maoists extended by an year
 I&PR minister Perni Venkataramaiah. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, took some key decisions, the foremost one being a resolution urging the Union government to take up caste-wise BC census.

The Cabinet also extended the ban on Maoists and other outlawed organizations by one more year.

 

Briefing the media later, I&PR minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the cabinet approved an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to provide free nine-hour power supply to farmers every day and had approved the proposal to purchase 17,000 million units of electricity per annum at Rs. 2.49 per unit for 25 years. Other major decisions included amending the Cinematography Act and allow online ticketing platform for issuing cinema tickets, establishing Economically Weaker Section (EWS) welfare department for the upper castes and creating Jain and Sikh Corporations, administration sanction for construction of fishing harbor at Vodarevu in Prakasam district and allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data center park, business park, skill university and recreation centre at an estimated investment of Rs14,634 crore.

 

In order to provide employment, they had approved creation of 1,285 posts in medical health and family welfare department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR urban clinics and 2,190 additional posts in teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under director of medical education as part of the government’s mission to fill 41,000 vacancies in the department. The Amma Vodi scheme would be implemented next June instead of January with benefits reaching only to students having 75% of attendance.

YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards function will be held every November 1 commemorating the State Formation Day.

 

Other major decisions include allotment of 15 acre land to Sri Sarada Peetham at Kothavalasa Village in Bheemunipatnam Mandal of Visakhapatnam district, 17.79 acre to Jaya Lakshmi Narasimha Sastry Gunduluru Trust at Bommaparthi village in Raptadu Mandal of Anantapur district, and exchanging government land in Nagari constituency for an area hospital; alienation of 50-acre to Silver Jubilee College at Dinnedevarapadu in Kurnool district and also for alienation of seven acres to the education department for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvid; management of all Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari choultries Anna satrams to Arya Vysya community from endowments department.

 

To boost tourism, the cabinet has approved allotment of land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations and a mega spiritual centre and a tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Gnanagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKCON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district in addition to a tourism project at Shilparamam and a tourism project at Taj Varun Beach in Visakhapatnam, Hyatt place in Vijayawada.

The Minister said the cabinet has approved lift irrigation schemes and supply channels to feed minor irrigation tanks in YSR Kadapa district from GNSS canal to HNSS canal through Kaletivagu Reservoir. An ordinance is being brought to convert JNTU K engineering college in Vizianagaram to JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram University and also to set up Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district.

 

...
