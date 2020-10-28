SC issues notices to AP govt, TDP on allotment of land for party office

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Andhra Pradesh government and Telugu Desam Party on a plea challenging allotment of land in Amravati for construction of TDP office.

The plea has been filed by YSR Congress Party lawmaker in state assembly Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. He challenged the government order issued by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government allotting land for TDP office. Ramakrishna Reddy is a member of the state assembly from Mangalagiri assembly constituency.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Navin Sinha and Justice Vineet Saran issued the notice as lawyer Prashant Bhushan told the court that the land has been allotted in an area having a water body. The allotment is, hence, not permissible. The said allotment was made vide a government order on June 22, 2017.

Bhushan was assisted in the matter by advocate Aruna Gupta. The petition will come up for further hearing on November 23, 2020.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had approached the Supreme Court on the issue against a July 23 order of AP High Court order declining his PIL challenging the government order allotting land for TDP office in Amravati.

The High Court had declined the PIL by Reddy noting that a writ petition on the same issue was already before it.