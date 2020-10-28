The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2020 Polls open in first ...
Nation, Politics

Polls open in first phase of Bihar elections in 71 constituencies

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2020, 9:54 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2020, 9:56 am IST
The first phase have been declared as 'sensitive or hypersensitive' constituencies, the poll panel said
Voters queue up to cast their ballots for Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Patna on October 28, 2020. (AFP)
 Voters queue up to cast their ballots for Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Patna on October 28, 2020. (AFP)

Patna: Polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Of the total 2,14,84,787 electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1,12,76,396 are male voters, 1,01,29,101 are female electors and 599 are in third gender category, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

 

There are 78,691 service electors.

A total of 1,066 candidates -- 952 men and 114 women -- are in the fray in the first phase of elections being held in constituencies spread across 16 districts.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering the polling hours and extending postal ballot facility to those above 80.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to follow all COVID-19 norms while going to cast their votes.

"I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy taking all COVID-19 related precautions. Keep do gaj ki doori' (maintain a distance of two yards,) and wear mask mandatorily. Voting first, breakfast later," he tweeted.

As the polling began, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to cast their votes in favour of the Mahagathbandhan for "justice, employment and farmers-workers".

 

"This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections," he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi 'Aaj Badlega Bihar'.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav urged people to vote for a better future, education, health, jobs and development for Bihar.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as sensitive or hypersensitive constituencies, the poll panel said.

 

It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that paramilitary forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them.

The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue.

 

He said that as a precautionary measure, all security personnel deployed on poll duty have been given a coronavirus kit which has a face mask, gloves, a face shield and sanitisers.

He said special security arrangements have been made for the Naxal-affected areas. Most of the state's Naxal-hit areas are going to polls in the first phase, he said.

The administration will keep an aerial vigil also and one helicopter will be used for the purpose, he said.

Announcing the election schedule for the 243-member assembly on September 25, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that polls will open as usual at 7 am but the voting hour will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day.

 

"Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation," Arora had said.

The second and the third phase of polls are scheduled for November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

...
Tags: bihar election details, number of candidates, constituencies, latest update
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Related Stories

DC Edit | Bihar polls may have a wider impact on nation
AIMIM leaders confident of increasing party's seat tally in Bihar

Latest From Nation

Indian army soldiers are seen near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 28, 2020. (AFP)

Army renews ‘shun gun, pursue studies’ appeal to Kashmiri youth on Infantry Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)

India challenged by reckless aggression on northern borders: Rajnath tells US

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign meeting in Badnawar constituency ahead of assembly bypolls, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

MP by-elections: Nath, Diggy threatening govt staff, says Shivraj

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Hizbul chief, 17 others designated terrorists under UAPA



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India, US sharpen focus on China ahead of 2+2

New Delhi : U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second left, and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, left, stand for photographs with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper are to sign an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlight strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi with an eye toward countering China. AP/PTI

Vote for Nitish Kumar to continue 15 years of good governance: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

File image of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)

Scindia, Shivraj protest against Nath's reference to Dalit girl as item

Congress leader Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, in Gwalior district. — PTI

LJP takes a cue from BJP, promises grand Sita Mandir in Bihar

Chirag Paswan released the manifesto of the LJP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham