The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 28 Oct 2020 India challenged by ...
Nation, Politics

India challenged by reckless aggression on northern borders: Rajnath tells US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 28, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defense Secretary Esper held 2+2 dialogue
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)
  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: With the country involved in a six month military stand-off with China, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told US that India is "challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders."

"In the area of defense we are challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders," Singh said in his opening remarks during the two-plus-two dialogue with US, as per the transcript released by the US State department.

 

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T Esper held two-plus-two dialogue.

India and US on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation (BECA) which takes the military cooperation between the two countries to the next level. BECA will allow sharing of military grade geo-spatial data in real time to India by US which will be help Indian military to launch precise  missiles and drone strikes. The signing of the agreement is also a strategic signal to China. As per the experts, BECA will also allow India to buy armed drones from US which will be fed with the data. The current conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has underlined the importance of armed drones during a war.

 

Later on during a joint press conference, Mr Singh said  that India and US military to military cooperation is progressing well.

Mr Singh said that signing of BECA by India and US is a significant achievement.

He said during the meeting both sides shared assessment of the security situation across the Indo Pacific. "In that process, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of all countries in this region. We also agreed that upholding the rules based international order, respecting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international seas and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," said Mr Singh. He said India and US defence cooperation is intended to further these objectives. Mr Singh said that both sides welcomed Australia joining the forthcoming trilateral (India, US, and Japan) naval exercise Malabar.

 

"During the meeting today, we have had comprehensive discussions on key aspects of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We considered the major challenges we face," said Mr Singh.

He said that liaison officer's at each other's establishments could be leveraged to enhance our information sharing architecture.

 ''In today's meeting we also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries, including our neighbourhood and beyond. We have convergence of views on a number of such proposals and will take those forward," said Mr Singh. Defence minister said that he welcome the acceptance of "our request for cooperation in the advanced field of maritime domain awareness." Both sides agreed to comprehend the requirements and initiate processes for joint development of requisite systems and expertise, he said.

 

BECA is last of the four basic agreements which US signs with its close  strategic and defence allies. US and India have already signed three other foundation agreements which are General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA),

Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA).

...
Tags: rajnath singh, s jaishankar, michael pompeo, mark t esper, two-plus-two dialogue, beca, china border


Latest From Nation

Indian army soldiers are seen near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 28, 2020. (AFP)

Army renews ‘shun gun, pursue studies’ appeal to Kashmiri youth on Infantry Day

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign meeting in Badnawar constituency ahead of assembly bypolls, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

MP by-elections: Nath, Diggy threatening govt staff, says Shivraj

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Hizbul chief, 17 others designated terrorists under UAPA

Andhra Pradesh map

Andhra Pradesh to have not 25 but 26 districts by next year



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Three senior PDP leaders resign amid growing outrage against Mehbooba Mufti's remark

ormer Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI Flile)

With eye on China, India-US deepen defence ties

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after attending a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India. (AP)

India, US sharpen focus on China ahead of 2+2

New Delhi : U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second left, and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, left, stand for photographs with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper are to sign an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlight strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi with an eye toward countering China. AP/PTI

Vote for Nitish Kumar to continue 15 years of good governance: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

File image of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham