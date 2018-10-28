NaMo 2.0 charts path to establish BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: A mini-India has popped up on Parade Ground here, with about 40,000 youth delegates from all over India meeting to exchange view and ideas on how to perpetuate BJP rule in the country. Determined and enthusiastic, the youth said BJP rule in Telangana a doable feat.

‘Vijayalakshya 2019 Yuva Maha Adhinivesan’, the BJYM national-level meeting, is being held for the first time in south india.

Mr Aninday Sen, a delegate from West Bengal, said that with the BJP seeking to position itself as the alternative to the TRS in the December 7 Assembly elections, “this Mahadhivesan gives us the sankalp to set the tone for working towards success.” He said the late Atal Behari Vajpayee had become Prime Minister after attending the BJYM national meet at Mumbai in the late 1990s.

Ms Poonam Mahajan, BJYM national president, said there would be a political resolution and another resolution called NaMo 2.0.

This would contain “What we have done in four-and-a-half years and what we are looking forward to as youth and the government will be doing for the people,” she said.

Contrary to the notion that good governance is bad politics, good governance is good politics, she said.

“A government should work keeping in mind the welfare of future generations, not the next election is the theme of the NaMo 2.0 resolution,” she told the crowd.

Ms Neha Joshi, a BJP leader, told this newspaper the meet would help set a vision for the youth wing to channelise their energies.

She said that with BJP president Amit Shah closely locking his “vision on Telangana” and his proven strategies in taking the party to victory, winning a sizeable number of seats in Telangana state was a possibility.

She said that except Karnataka, the party had no presence in the south, and the Mahadhivesan at Secunderabad would help the party to surge ahead.

The Parade Ground came alive with colourfully attired delegates from different states.

Delegates from Punjab, the northeast and Purvanchal and Madhya Pradesh attracted the most attention.