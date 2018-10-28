search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

'Important for India that Modi ji becomes PM again': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Fadnavis while addressing the BJYM said that under PM Modi’s governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform.
Underlining various decisions taken by NDA govt during its tenure, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis said that it is essential for people of India that PM Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Underlining various decisions taken by NDA govt during its tenure, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis said that it is essential for people of India that PM Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Underlining various decisions taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during its tenure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that it is essential for the people of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and come to power again.

Fadnavis, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here on Saturday, said that under Prime Minister Modi’s governance, India has come up as a major power on the international platform.

 

“The way in which India has progressed in last four and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and earned a place before the world and the way with which India has come up as a power, I believe that it is not important for the BJP but for India that Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held next year.

...
Tags: narendra modi, devendra fadnavis, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

Twitter ‘deeply sorry’ for error on Sayoc tweet

(Representational image)
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope's 95 keeps Windies alive with series-levelling win

Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets (4/35), Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of hundreds (107) but Shai Hope’s 95 and then bowlers’ collective showings made sure that the night belonged to West Indies as they beat India by 43 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Regular Android updates now mandatory: Google

Manufacturers will be required to rollout at least four Android security updates within a year of the device’s launch. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi asks MIM cadre to boost poll percentage

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission readies voters list in urdu for some areas

Election Commission of India.

N Chandrababu Naidu has fixed deal for 2 Cabinet posts: T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

Defection spree in TRS a boost to Congress

Rahul Gandhi

Attacker had blamed N Chandrababu Naidu for AP woes in his letter

YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Sharmila and wife Bharathi being greeted by YSRC supporters. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham