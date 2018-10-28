Chandrababu Naidu says compulsion unites Opposition

New Delhi: Stepping up efforts to stitch together an anti-BJP front ahead of 2019, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met BSP chief Mayawati and an array of political leaders in the national capital and clearly indicated that a stable Opposition dispensation will have to include the Congress.

The TD chief expressed confidence that “political compulsions” will bring together all non-BJP parties to fight the NDA.

In a packed visit to Delhi, the TD chief also pitched himself as a “facilitator” in helping evolve a credible alternative to the NDA. The leaders he met included his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and some Left leaders.

He stressed on the need to take everybody along to “save the nation”.

“It is only (because of) political compulsion and in the overall interest of the nation, parties will join together. Some may not join before elections, some of them may join after elections,” he said.

