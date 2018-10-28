Chandrababu Naidu raises ‘injustice’ done to AP in Delhi

Vijayawada/New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in New Delhi to expose the cheating by the BJP led Union government and explain about the attack on YSR Congress President and opposition leader, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He held a meeting with Telugu Desam MPs and asked them to expose the conspiracies of the BJP at the national level. Mr. Naidu met Loktantrik Janata Dal founder Sharad Yadav and explained how the BJP was using the IT department to conduct raids in AP. He also discussed the non fulfillment of bifurcation assurances and the absence of development funds for the residuary AP state.

Mr Naidu met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy over lunch. Along with ministers Kala Venkat Rao and Yanamala Ramarkrishnudu, he explained how the BJP cheated AP, the interference by the Governor in the Jagan attack case and non-cooperation by the BJP-led Union government.

He alleged that recently the BJP government had sanctioned funds for the development of nine backward districts in Telangana and seven in AP but had taken back the funds sanctioned for AP, thus showing bias. He also met with BSP President Ms. Mayawati and discussed the negative attitude of the Central government towards the states. Mr. Naidu met National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and discussed about the protection of the country from anti national forces.

He also explained in detail about the BJP deceiving AP and the interference by the Governor. He met former Union Minister Yaswanth Sinha and other leaders and brought the BJP’s anti AP bias to their notice.

Mr Naidu said he would tour the country and bring the BJP’s cheating to the notice of all leaders and the masses.

During the TD MPs’ meeting, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alleged that the YSRC was playing a big drama about the attack on Jagan and termed it Jagannatakam.

Naidu wants to do his bit to save the nation

Stepping up efforts to stitch together an anti-BJP front ahead of 2019, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met BSP chief Mayawati and an array of political leaders in the national capital and clearly indicated that a stable Opposition dispensation will have to include the Congress.

When asked whether he was exploring options of cobbling together a Third Front, Mr Naidu maintained that it was not possible to provide an alternative Opposition formation at the Centre without a “national party”, which in this case was clearly the Congress.

“So without a national party you cannot form a government at the Centre. How to form a government? We have to give confidence to the people now. All of us have to join together, those who are interested in the nation,” he said.

The Andhra CM said that the TD was the first regional party to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government and get the support of all parties for that. “I have to play my role…my bit. I am a small man. I know that my province has only 25 LS seats. I want to work on how to save this great nation.”